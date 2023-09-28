iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were recently launched by Apple alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Since their launch, the phones have been put through several tests including durability tests that showcased that the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its titanium frame is susceptible to its rear glass being broken easily. Now a durability test shows that the lower end models of the iPhone 15 series with aluminium frames are not easily destructible.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel JerryRigEveything, both the base iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are put through a series of tests to check their durability. The display of the phones, which come with Apple's Ceramic Shield protection are seen to be almost scratch resistant with only minor lines visible upon multiple scratching attempts. The aluminium chassis including the side edges, base and upper arch of these iPhone 15 handsets, however, did not emerge unscathed and scratched pretty easily. Upon trying to bend the phones though, from both back and the front, the structural integrity of the models held up strong. The iPhone 15 Pro Max failed this test as the rear panel cracked during the bend test.

Powered by Apple's in-house A16 Bionic SoCs, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively. They also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phones are equipped with a 48-megapixel wide angle camera and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens at the back. The handsets get a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera in the front. The base model claims to offer a battery life of up to 20 hours and the Plus model is said to offer up to 26 hours of battery life.

iPhone 15 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900, whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model begins at Rs. 89,900. The phones are offered in storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. They are available for purchase in India through the official online and offline stores as well as e-commerce platforms and select retail stores. The phones are available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options.

