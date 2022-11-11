Leica Leitz Phone 2 has been launched in Japan as a sequel to the Leitz Phone 1. The latest smartphone by the German camera maker comes with a list of upgrades over the predecessor and features a 6.6-inch Wide UXGA+ display. The Leitz Phone 2 carries a 1-inch 47.2-megapixel rear camera sensor and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery as well. The Leitz Phone 2 has a hole punch display design and Leica has provided a metal cap for the rear camera.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 price, availability

Price of the Leica Leitz Phone 2 has been set at JPY 225,360 (roughly Rs. 1,28,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It is offered in a single Leica White shade and will go on sale in Japan via the SoftBank website starting November 18.

As of now, there is no information regarding the global launch and availability of the Leica Leitz Phone 2.

To recall, the Leitz Phone 1 was launched in Japan in June last year with a price tag of JPY 187,920 (roughly Rs. 1,25,800). It came in a Leica Silver colour option.

Leica Leitz Phone 2 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Leica Leitz Phone 2 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch Wide UXGA+ (1,260x2,730 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display with 2,000 nits peak brightness and 20 million:1 contrast ratio. As mentioned, the new smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Cameras are the major USP of the Leica Leitz Phone 2. Leica has provided a 47.2-megapixel camera sensor at the rear with an f/1.9 lens and 19mm focal length. The 1-inch primary sensor brings a 7-element Summicron lens equipped with an aspherical lens that is claimed to suppress distortion. The main sensor is paired with a 1.9-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 12.6-megapixel shooter at the front. The camera setup supports a 'Leica look' mode allowing users to experience Summilux 28, Summilux 35, and Noctilux 50 lenses. Further, Leica is offering an LFI Widget on the handset that delivers selected photos from the "LFI Gallery" curated by Leica photographers.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 comes with 512GB of UFS3.1 onboard storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot ( up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the handset include a USB Type-C port, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is IPX5 to 1PX8 rated for sweat and water resistance and has an IP6X rating for dust resistance. Further, Leica Leitz Phone 2 features a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for authentication.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 440 hours on a single charge with 5G enabled. It measures 77×161×9.3mm and weighs 211 grams. The handset comes bundled with a silicone case with a matte texture and an aluminium lens cap for the rear camera lens.

