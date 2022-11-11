Technology News
loading

iQoo 11 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQoo 11 said to pack 11GB of RAM, as per the Geekbench listing.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 November 2022 10:54 IST
iQoo 11 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo 11 is expected to come as a successor to iQoo 10 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 is expected to run on Android 13
  • It could be unveiled alongside iQoo 11 Pro
  • It is tipped to pack triple rear cameras

iQoo 11 has been spotted in a Geekbench listing that suggests the phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The listing shows a couple more possible specification details about the rumoured iQoo 11 series phone. The Geekbench listing of iQoo 11 shows model number V2243A and suggests 11GB RAM in the upcoming phone. It could run on Android 13 as well. The iQoo 11 is expected to launch alongside iQoo 11 Pro.

An iQoo smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number V2243A. The multiple listings dated November 10 are thought to be of iQoo 11. It is shown on the benchmarking site with scores ranging between 1,451 and 1,453 points in the single-core tests and between 4,660 and 4,681 points in the multi-core tests. The listing suggests 11GB of RAM in the upcoming device.

The iQoo 11 has been listed with Android 13. As per the listing, an octa-core chipset with the codename 'kalama' will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, four cores capped at 2.80GHz and three cores capped at 2.02GHz. All these indicate the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC on the upcoming iQoo 11.

Past leaks and rumours have hinted that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display and could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. For selfies, it may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The iQoo 11 is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM, and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Specifications, iQoo 11 Series, iQoo 11 Pro, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FTX CEO Scrambles to Look for $9.4 Billion in Rescue Funds as Bahamas Freezes Assets
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

iQoo 11 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch Keanu Reeves in the First Trailer for John Wick 4
  2. Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed
  3. Apple Reality Pro Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
  4. Netflix Unveils December Release Date for Randeep Hooda-Led CAT
  5. Leica Leitz Phone 2 Debuts With 47.2-Megapixel 1-inch Sensor: All Details
  6. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  7. Monica, O My Darling Review: Netflix Movie Is Overstuffed and Undercooked
  8. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  9. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11, Oppo Find N2 Tipped to Feature Same 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  2. Leica Leitz Phone 2 with 47.2-Megapixel 1-inch Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Rapidus Project Gains Japanese Government Backing Ahead of Goal to Mass Produce Advanced Chips by 2027
  4. CAT Release Date: Randeep Hooda-Led Netflix Series Is Out December 9
  5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India
  6. Apple Reality Pro Mixed Reality Headset May Enter Mass Production in March 2023: Report
  7. Elon Musk Warns of Twitter Bankruptcy Amid Senior Executive Exodus, US FTC Warning
  8. Vivo X90 Pro+ With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Soc, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  9. BTC Opens Trading at $16,950 as Crypto Chart Sees Profits on Many Altcoins
  10. John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves Goes Up Against the High Table
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.