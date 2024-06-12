Technology News

MediaTek Said to Be Designing Arm-Based Chip for Microsoft's AI Laptops

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of laptops that feature chips designed with Arm.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 June 2024 16:14 IST
MediaTek Said to Be Designing Arm-Based Chip for Microsoft's AI Laptops

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft introduced new Copilot+ AI laptops in May

Highlights
  • The MediaTek PC chip is set to launch late next year
  • Qualcomm's exclusive arrangement with Microsoft is set to expire
  • Nvidia and AMD are working on Arm designs for Windows machines
Advertisement

Taiwanese chip design giant MediaTek is developing an Arm-based personal computer chip that will run Microsoft's Windows operating system, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Last month, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of laptops that feature chips designed with Arm Holdings tech, which provide enough horsepower to run the artificial intelligence applications that executives said were the future of consumer computing. The MediaTek chip is geared toward this effort.

The software company's plans take aim at Apple which has released its own Arm-based chips for Mac computers for roughly four years. And Microsoft's decision to optimize Windows for Arm could threaten Intel's longstanding dominance in the PC market.

MediaTek and Microsoft declined to comment.

MediaTek's Taiwan-listed shares closed up 2.4 percent on Wednesday, outperforming the broader index's 1.2 percent gain.

The MediaTek PC chip is set to launch late next year after Qualcomm's exclusive deal to supply chips for laptops expires, two of the people said. The chip is based on Arm's ready-made designs, which can significantly speed development because less design work is needed using ready-made, tested chip components.

It was not immediately clear whether Microsoft has approved MediaTek's PC chip for the Copilot+ Windows program.

Executives at Arm have said one of its customers used the ready-made components to build a chip in roughly nine months for a design that is already complete, which MediaTek's is not. For experienced chip design businesses, advanced chips typically take considerably more than a year to construct and test, depending on the complexity.

In 2016, Microsoft tapped Qualcomm to spearhead moving the Windows operating system to Arm's underlying processor architecture, which has long powered smartphones and their small batteries. Microsoft granted Qualcomm an exclusivity arrangement to develop Arm-based Windows-compatible chips until 2024, Reuters reported last year.

Because the Qualcomm exclusivity arrangement with Microsoft is expiring, other designers have opted to build chips to help power Microsoft's latest push to use Arm designs. For decades, Windows machines have relied on chip architecture made by Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

Nvidia and AMD are working on Arm designs for Windows machines, Reuters reported last year. The Nvidia effort for its PC chip involves help from MediaTek, according to a person familiar with the matter. The MediaTek effort for a PC chip is separate from its collaboration with Nvidia, two of the people said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot Plus, AI PC, AI, MediaTek, Arm, AI Chip
How Apple Used Google's Help to Train Its AI Models

Related Stories

MediaTek Said to Be Designing Arm-Based Chip for Microsoft's AI Laptops
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  4. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased; Buds 2, Watch Pro 2 May Also Debut
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Competition to Face ID
  6. HTC U24 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts at This Price
  7. Realme GT 6 Will Be Equipped With This Snapdragon Chipset in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 | A35 5G - Keep Your Data Secure With the Awesome Samsung Knox Vault!
  9. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched
  10. Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications Leaked, May Arrive With This Flagship Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to Get Magic Canvas Feature to Generate AI Images
  2. MediaTek Said to Be Designing Arm-Based Chip for Microsoft's AI Laptops
  3. How Apple Used Google's Help to Train Its AI Models
  4. Brazil’s Largest Bank Opens Crypto Trading for Over 60 Million of Its Users
  5. Microsoft GPT Builder Feature for Copilot Pro Subscribers to Be Retired by July 14
  6. Google Pixel Feature Drop for June Brings Gemini AI to More Pixel Phones Along With Other Imaging Features
  7. Apple Vision Pro Sale Begins in China, Japan and Other Markets on June 28: Price, Availability
  8. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased Ahead of Launch; Nothing Sub Brand Hints at CMF Buds 2, Watch Pro 2
  9. Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Showcase Details Ship Combat, Stealth
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Ability to Pin Multiple Channels to Beta Testers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »