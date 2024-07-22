Technology News

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset is tipped to be launched later this year.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 July 2024 18:03 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 might have scored between 1.7 and 1.8 million on the AnTuTu benchmark test

  • MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC is said to be a midrange processor
  • Devices with the SoC could start at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,250)
  • The company launched the Dimensity 7300 chipset series earlier this year
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset is tipped to be launched later this year as a non-flagship processor for smartphones. As per the tipster, the mobile platform has achieved a score between 1.7 million and 1.8 million in the AnTuTu benchmark tests, marking a slight jump over Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Further, the unreleased MediaTek chipset is also claimed to be cheaper to manufacture than the Qualcomm counterpart, which could lead to it being a more popular chipset among smartphone makers, as per the leak.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Outperform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

According to tipster Digital Chat Station in a post on Weibo, MediaTek could launch a non-flagship chipset dubbed Dimensity 8400 later this year. The post claims the mobile platform could give tough competition to the flagship-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. In the post, the tipster said (translated via Google), “The Dimensity 8400 currently has a running score of 170-180, which is much higher than the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.”

Here the 170-180 likely refers to the AnTuTu benchmark scores of 1.7 to 1.8 million. While the mentioned Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scored far lesser in the same benchmark (876,000), even the flagship 8 Gen 3 numbers are in the same ballpark. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 8-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 scored 1.74 million on the benchmarking website. However, several devices including the iQOO 12 powered by the same Snapdragon chip scored close to 2 million on the benchmark. Alternatively, the processor ranking on AnTuTu posts the 8 Gen 3 at a 1.2 million score.

So, depending on which score Digital Chat Station is referring to, the score reflected by MediaTek Dimensity 8400 could give tough competition to Snapdragon. Further, replying to another user, the tipster also highlighted that devices equipped with the upcoming MediaTek SoC could also start at a very cheap price point.

As per the post, the chipset could feature in smartphones starting at CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,250). This could incentivise smartphone manufacturers to use the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 in more devices.

However, it should be noted that CPU performance is just one of the many metrics that determine the overall performance of a chipset. For instance, optimisation, power efficiency, and the right implementation of efficiency cores to protect the chip from overheating are all important factors. Whether or not the MediaTek processor will fare well on these parameters can only be known once the chipset has been launched.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 8400, MediaTek, Chipset
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
X Said to Be Developing Feature That Lets Users Disable Links in Post Replies
MediaTek Dimensity 8400 SoC Tipped to Fare Better in Benchmarks than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
