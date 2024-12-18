Technology News
English Edition

MediaTek to Introduce New Dimensity Chipsets on December 23

Redmi Turbo 4 is said to be the first phone to debut with the Dimensity 8400 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 18:47 IST
MediaTek to Introduce New Dimensity Chipsets on December 23

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 8300 was announced in November last year

Highlights
  • Dimensity 8400 SoC is tipped to pack a prime CPU core clocked at 3.25GHz
  • Redmi Turbo 4 could launch next month in China
  • It is said to have scored more than 1.8 million points in AnTuTu
Advertisement

MediaTek will introduce next-generation Dimensity chipsets in China next week. The Taiwanese semiconductor company, through its social media handle, confirmed the launch of new chips without revealing their names. MediaTek's rumoured Dimensity 8400 SoC is expected to debut at the launch event as the successor to last year's Dimensity 8300 SoC. The purported 4nm chip could use a 1+3+4 architecture. It is said to have scored more than 1.8 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks.

In a Weibo post, MediaTek announced that its next-generation Dimensity chips will be launched on December 23 at 03:00pm (12:00pm IST). The brand, however, didn't disclose the exact moniker of the upcoming chipsets, but based on recent rumours we can expect one of them to be the Dimensity 8400 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Specifications (Expected)

MediaTek is expected to introduce the Dimensity 8400 SoC as the successor to the Dimensity 8300 SoC. The upcoming octa-core processor manufactured using TSMC's 4nm technology is likely to have a 1+3+4 architecture. It could include the Immortalis-G720 MC7 GPU and is said to have scored over 1.8 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks.

The Dimensity 8400 SoC is tipped to pack a prime CPU core clocked at 3.25GHz, three cores capped at 3.0GHz and four cores capped at 2.1GHz. It is expected to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OEMs are likely to pack the Dimensity 8400 SoC in smartphones with an initial price tag of CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,250). The purported Redmi Turbo 4 is anticipated to be the first smartphone to debut with the Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is said to go official in China in January next year. The handset could be launched in markets outside China with the Poco X7 moniker.

The rumoured Oppo Find X8S and Redmi K80E are also speculated to run on the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 8300, MediaTek Dimensity 8400
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JioTag Go With Support For Google’s Find My Device Network Launched in India: Price, Features
Delhi, Bengaluru Led Crypto Adoption in India in 2024, Memecoins Garnered Attention: CoinSwitch

Related Stories

MediaTek to Introduce New Dimensity Chipsets on December 23
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockups Showcase Rounded Corners
  4. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  5. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Leaks: Camera, Design, Battery, Display, & Other Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Poses with Tentacle-Armed Astrobee Robot on ISS: Report
  2. SpaceX Launches NROL-149 Spy Satellites for NRO with Successful Rocket Landing
  3. NASA's Curiosity Rover Explores Mars' Texoli Butte Amid New Challenges
  4. Elon Musk Says Starlink Inactive in India After Second Device Seized
  5. NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica
  6. SpaceX Launches Two SES Communication Satellites on December 17 with Successful Recovery
  7. SpaceX Successfully Launches Rapid Response Trailblazer-1 Mission from Florida
  8. Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
  9. Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch
  10. World’s First Nuclear-Powered Diamond Battery Can Power Devices for Millennia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »