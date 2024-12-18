MediaTek will introduce next-generation Dimensity chipsets in China next week. The Taiwanese semiconductor company, through its social media handle, confirmed the launch of new chips without revealing their names. MediaTek's rumoured Dimensity 8400 SoC is expected to debut at the launch event as the successor to last year's Dimensity 8300 SoC. The purported 4nm chip could use a 1+3+4 architecture. It is said to have scored more than 1.8 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks.

In a Weibo post, MediaTek announced that its next-generation Dimensity chips will be launched on December 23 at 03:00pm (12:00pm IST). The brand, however, didn't disclose the exact moniker of the upcoming chipsets, but based on recent rumours we can expect one of them to be the Dimensity 8400 SoC.

MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Specifications (Expected)

MediaTek is expected to introduce the Dimensity 8400 SoC as the successor to the Dimensity 8300 SoC. The upcoming octa-core processor manufactured using TSMC's 4nm technology is likely to have a 1+3+4 architecture. It could include the Immortalis-G720 MC7 GPU and is said to have scored over 1.8 million points in AnTuTu benchmarks.

The Dimensity 8400 SoC is tipped to pack a prime CPU core clocked at 3.25GHz, three cores capped at 3.0GHz and four cores capped at 2.1GHz. It is expected to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

OEMs are likely to pack the Dimensity 8400 SoC in smartphones with an initial price tag of CNY 1,500 (roughly Rs. 17,250). The purported Redmi Turbo 4 is anticipated to be the first smartphone to debut with the Dimensity 8400 chipset. It is said to go official in China in January next year. The handset could be launched in markets outside China with the Poco X7 moniker.

The rumoured Oppo Find X8S and Redmi K80E are also speculated to run on the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

