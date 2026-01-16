Technology News
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9500s Flagship Chipset, Rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Dimensity 8500 Midrange Chipset

Dimensity 9500s is claimed to feature a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 13:01 IST
MediaTek Announces Dimensity 9500s Flagship Chipset, Rival to Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and Dimensity 8500 Midrange Chipset

Photo Credit: MediaTek

Dimensity 9500s is expected to rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip

Highlights
  • Dimensity 9500s is built on a flagship-grade 3nm process
  • The chipset features an All Big Core CPU with Cortex-X925 cores
  • Dimensity 8500 is a 4nm mid-range chip with Cortex-A725 cores
MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 chipsets for mobile devices were unveiled on Thursday. According to the company, the former adopts the same 3nm fabrication process and “All Big Core” architecture as the chipmaker's flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset. The Dimensity 8500 SoC, meanwhile, is fabricated using the 4nm process and features eight Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency up to 3.4GHz. Both Dimensity 9500s and Dimensity 8500 support global mainstream big language models and image generation models via a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU).

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is a flagship-level 3nm chipset, comprising one Arm Cortex-X925 Ultra core clocked at 3.73GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 cores, and four Arm Cortex-A720 cores. The CPU is paired with an Immortalis-G925 GPU, which supports adaptive game technology 3.0, frame technology 3.0, and advanced ray-tracing. The company claims its new flagship SoC has a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities.

As per MediaTek, the Dimensity 9500s chip comes with the MediaTek Imagiq image processor. It is said to enable 8K 60 fps full-focus video recording with Dolby Vision HDR and real-time motion tracking. Devices running this chipset can be equipped with WQHD+ screens with up to 180Hz refresh rate and up to 320-megapixel camera sensors.

Dimensity 9500s supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. For connectivity, it is equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS. The chip enables battery efficiency, leveraging the MediaTek UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology.

The specifications of MediaTek Dimensity 9500s closely align with the Dimensity 9400+ processor, which was launched in April 2025. It is expected to rival Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Specifications

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 is positioned as a mid-range chipset, featuring the same All Big Core CPU design as Dimensity 9500s. However, it is fabricated using a more efficient 4nm process. The SoC's architecture comprises eight Cortex-A725 cores clocked at up to 3.4GHz. The onboard Mali-G720 GPU is claimed to offer 25 percent improved performance and 20 percent lower power consumption compared to the preceding chipset.

MediaTek says its new Dimensity 8500 SoC supports video recording in up to 4K 60fps resolution and camera sensors up to 320 megapixels. Devices running this chipset can be equipped with WQHD+ screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also features an eight-generation MediaTek NPU 880, which supports large language and image generation models.

For connectivity, the processor is equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, along with the same connectivity options as the Dimensity 9500s.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 8500, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Specifications, MediaTek
Shaurya Tomer

