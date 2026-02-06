Technology News
Oppo Find X9s, Poco X8 Series to Be First Smartphones to Launch in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Chip

MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9500s SoC is expected to rival the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 February 2026 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: MediaTek

Dimensity 9500s is claimed to feature a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s is confirmed to be powered by Dimensity 9500s in India
  • Realme has also teased the GT 8 with the same flagship chipset
  • The Dimensity 9500s is a 3nm chip supporting LPDDR5X RAM and Wi-Fi 7
The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor for flagship mobile devices was launched in the global markets in January, and the chipmaker has now confirmed that it will be available in India soon. During an event in New Delhi on Friday, MediaTek announced that several upcoming smartphones in the country will be powered by the aforementioned chipset, including the Oppo Find X9s, which is targeting a Q2 2026 launch. It is also reported to power one of the models in the purported Poco X8 series.

Upcoming Phones in India With Dimensity 9500s Chip

At the MediaTek event, Poco, Oppo, and Realme confirmed their Dimensity 9500s-powered phones for India. The Xiaomi sub-brand will launch the Poco X8 Pro Max with the aforementioned chip, while the Oppo Find X9s is also confirmed to be powered by the flagship-level SoC.

Apart from this, the Realme GT 8 is also teased to arrive in India with the Dimensity 9500s processor.

The official announcement confirms previous reports about the new MediaTek chip powering the upcoming handsets. Oppo is said to be targeting a Q2 2026 launch for the Find X9s in India, along with other South Asian markets. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max was also recently spotted on a certification website, hinting towards its imminent debut.

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s is a flagship-level 3nm chipset from the Taiwanese chipmaker, comprising one Arm Cortex-X925 Ultra core clocked at 3.73GHz, three Arm Cortex-X4 cores, and four Arm Cortex-A720 cores. The CPU is paired with an Immortalis-G925 GPU. The company claims its new flagship SoC has a MediaTek NPU with generative AI and agentic AI capabilities.

MediaTek says Dimensity 9500s supports LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. Devices running this chipset can be equipped with WQHD+ screens with up to 180Hz refresh rate and up to 320-megapixel camera sensors.

For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, NavIC, and QZSS. It leverages the MediaTek UltraSave 4.0 power saving technology to achieve better energy efficiency.

The specifications of MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, notably, closely align with the Dimensity 9400+ processor, which was launched in April 2025.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s Specifications, MediaTek, Oppo Find X9s, Poco X8
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
