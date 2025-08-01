Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is the e-commerce giant's Independence Day-themed sale event. It began on July 31, offering customers an opportunity to get their hands on the products in their wishlist. There are discounts on a wide range of products across consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. We have previously compiled the best deals on soundbars. However, if a proper home theatre system is what you're after, then there are some great deals currently live on them too, which we have listed down below. You can avail of discounts of up to 60 percent on home theatre systems, among other offers.

Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

When shopping for a home theatre system, there are various options available. You can choose from 2.1 channel to 9.1 channel setups, based on your budget, preference, requirements, and room size. One of the most notable deals currently live during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is on the Sony HT-S20R. It is a 5.1 home theatre system with a 400W output, which has a list price of Rs. 23,990. However, it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 13,740 (inclusive of all the offers).

You can save even more if you have an SBI Credit Card. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on full swipe and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI offers, exchange bonus, and Amazon Pay offers as well.

These offers can help further reduce the effective price of the product and maximise your savings this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

