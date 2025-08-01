Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 16:40 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony HT-S20R home theatre system offers a 5.1 channel setup

Highlights
  • Amazon offers discounts of up to 60 percent on home theatre systems
  • Sony HT-S20R can be purchased at an effective sale price of Rs. 13,740
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is the e-commerce giant's Independence Day-themed sale event. It began on July 31, offering customers an opportunity to get their hands on the products in their wishlist. There are discounts on a wide range of products across consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, home appliances, and more. We have previously compiled the best deals on soundbars. However, if a proper home theatre system is what you're after, then there are some great deals currently live on them too, which we have listed down below. You can avail of discounts of up to 60 percent on home theatre systems, among other offers.

Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems

When shopping for a home theatre system, there are various options available. You can choose from 2.1 channel to 9.1 channel setups, based on your budget, preference, requirements, and room size. One of the most notable deals currently live during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is on the Sony HT-S20R. It is a 5.1 home theatre system with a 400W output, which has a list price of Rs. 23,990. However, it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 13,740 (inclusive of all the offers).

You can save even more if you have an SBI Credit Card. Amazon has partnered with SBI to offer a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on full swipe and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI offers, exchange bonus, and Amazon Pay offers as well.

These offers can help further reduce the effective price of the product and maximise your savings this Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Govo GoSurround 950 Rs.24,990 Rs.6,748 Buy Here
JBL Bar 1000 Pro Rs.1,29,999 Rs.59,999 Buy Here
LG S65TR Rs.34,990 Rs.21,740 Buy Here
Mivi Superbars Rs.74,990 Rs.16,749 Buy Here
Ultimea 5.1 Sound Bar Rs.28,421 Rs.22,749 Buy Here
Sony HT-S20R Rs.22,990 Rs.13,740 Buy Here
Zebronics Jukebox 9500 Rs.14,899 Rs.9,899 Buy Here
boAt Aavante Bar 3600 Rs.14,999 Rs.7,649 Buy Here
Sony HT-S2000 Rs.1,79,970 Rs.58,740 Buy Here
Zebronics Jukebox 9900 Rs.84,990 Rs.20,999 Buy Here
boAt Aavante Bar 5000 DA Rs.37,990 Rs.11,749 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, JBL, Sony, Govo, Mivi, Ultimea, LG, home theatre system, soundbar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
