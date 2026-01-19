Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Speakers and Soundbars

During the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, shoppers can purchase the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar for Rs. 93,900.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 January 2026 14:45 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Speakers and Soundbars

Photo Credit: Zebronics

Amazon Great Republic Day sale brings down the price of Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 to Rs. 23,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • The sale offers bank offers and a no-cost EMI option
  • Shoppers can also find exchange offers on certain devices
Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026 is a great time to upgrade your existing speakers and soundbars, or to invest in them. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's first major sale event of the year brings big deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including audio devices. Devices from brands, such as Zebronics, Marshall, Bose, Govo, Mivi, and LG, are listed with lucrative offers, allowing shoppers to save money while they purchase premium audio products. The Amazon sale also offers discounts on other tech devices, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, smart TVs, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals Explained

Those unfamiliar with Amazon's major sales, it is worth noting that the platform typically offers multi-layered discounts. The first layer is the platform-based price cut, which can offer anywhere from 10 percent to 45 percent of discount on the product's market price. The second layer comes in the form of bank integration. So, by using the credit card of a specific bank (SBI, in this sale), individuals can get an additional discount.

Interestingly, at the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, Prime members will get a slightly higher bank discount of up to 12.5 percent, whereas non-Prime subscribers will be limited to up to 10 percent. On top of that, Amazon also offers the no-cost EMI payment option, that lets users spread their purchases over a few months. Some devices also let shoppers avail an exchange bonus if they decide to return their existing device.

Here, we have curated a list of the best deals on speakers and soundbars. In case, you're looking for a budget laptop, you can check out the highly discounted devices here. Alternatively, gamers can find the gaming accessories offers here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Speakers and Soundbars

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar Rs. 1,04,900 Rs. 93,900 Buy Here
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Soundbar Rs. 84,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Marshall Emberton II Speaker Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
LG S65TR Soundbar Rs. 34,990 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
Mivi Superbar Cinematic Soundbar Rs. 74,999 Rs. 9,999 Buy Here
Govo GoSurround 990 Soundbar Rs. 36,999 Rs. 9,539 Buy Here
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
