Moto E32 budget smartphone has been launched in India on Friday. The latest phone from Motorola comes with a 90Hz display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The smartphone gets a 50-megapixel rear camera setup with Quad Pixel technology. The smartphone also houses a large 5,000mAh battery. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Motorola had launched the Moto E32 in Europe earlier this year, but that variant has slightly different specifications compared to the Indian model.

Moto E32 price in India, availability

The Moto E32 has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 10,499. This Motorola smartphone comes in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colour options. It is available to be purchased from Flipkart and HDFC Bank customers can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 on this purchase. Customers can also take advantage of other bank and No-Cost EMI offers.

Moto E32 specifications, features

The Moto E32 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It boots Android 12 out of the box with My UX skin on top. Motorola has also promised 2 years of OS upgrades and monthly security patches.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The Moto E32 also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. These cameras are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps. There are also features like Night Vision, Pro mode, and Dual Capture.

It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also gets a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The Moto E32 offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi support along with Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E32 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology. It is 163.9x74.94x8.49mm in dimensions and weighs around 185g, the company says.

