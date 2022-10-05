Technology News
Moto E32 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC to Launch in India on October 7, Specifications Revealed

This Moto E32 model appears to be a rebadged Moto E22s.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 13:25 IST
Moto E32 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC to Launch in India on October 7, Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto E32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Moto E32 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • The Moto E32 has a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant

Moto E32 will launch in India on October 7, Motorola announced on Wednesday. The company released this smartphone in Europe earlier this year. However, it seems that the Indian variant will boast different specifications. Motorola has also revealed the complete specifications of this smartphone ahead of its launch. This Moto E32 variant is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It appears to bear more resemblance to the Moto E22s, both in design and specifications, that launched in Europe in August.

Moto E32 price in India, availability

The Moto E32 will debut in India via Flipkart and other leading retail stores. Motorola has not revealed the pricing of this smartphone. This smartphone was launched in Europe earlier this year for EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Its listing on the Motorola India site has confirmed that the Moto E32 will have a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It will come in Cosmic Black and Iceberg Blue colours.

Moto E32 specifications, features

As previously mentioned, this Moto E32 variant features similar specifications and design to the Moto E22s. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the My UX interface. Motorola has promised 2 years of OS upgrades and security patches.

For optics, the Moto E32 features a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAH battery with support for 10W charging.

The Motorola smartphone measures 163.9x74.94x8.49mm and weighs about 185g, the company says. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto E32 is a dual-SIM 4G smartphone that also includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well. For security, the handset includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology.


Comments

Further reading: Moto E32, Moto E32 specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
