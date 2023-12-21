Samsung is expected to hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the first half of next year and we're already pretty certain that we will see the debut of the Galaxy S24 series during the event. All three models of the lineup have leaked in thorough detail for a few months, but the South Korean company haven't confirmed an exact date for the event. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold the Unpacked event on January 18 to announce its next Galaxy S series. If this rumour turns out to be true, this will be a little earlier than the usual launch date of the Galaxy S series phones. Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event normally takes place in February. Separately, alleged renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24 have leaked on the Web.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), via his X (formerly Twitter) account, posted an alleged promotional teaser of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event that suggests the event date and time. According to the poster, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be held on January 18 at 1:00 AM KST (11:30 PM IST). The teaser has a tagline: “Galaxy AI is coming” in a moving font, indicating integrated features on the lineup powered by artificial intelligence. There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event date yet, but the new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules.

Additionally, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design and colour options of the Galaxy S24 have leaked online. The renders shared by Android Headlines indicate four different colour options with marketing names— amber yellow, marble gray, cobalt violet, and onyx black. Further, the handset will be reportedly offered in blue, green, and orange colours exclusively via Samsung's official website.

The renders suggest a flat screen for the Galaxy S24 with symmetrical bezels, centrally located hole punch cutout, and rounded corners. They indicate a flat metal frame for the handset with integrated antenna lines. On the rear, it is seen with triple rear cameras. Just like the Galaxy S23, the camera rings for the three sensors are individually protruded out of the back panel in a vertical array

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will most likely share a similar design to its predecessor, but may offer integrated AI features and minor changes in design. The flagship lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. They are expected to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood, based on the region they will launch in.

