Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Teaser, Galaxy S24 Renders Surface Online

Samsung's Galaxy S24 could debut in amber yellow, marble gray, cobalt violet, and onyx black shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 December 2023 09:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Teaser, Galaxy S24 Renders Surface Online

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off several products, including the Galaxy S24 series on January 18

Highlights
  • The renders suggest a flat screen for the Galaxy S24
  • Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event normally takes place in February
  • Galaxy S24 series will likely share a similar design to its predecessor
Samsung is expected to hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event in the first half of next year and we're already pretty certain that we will see the debut of the Galaxy S24 series during the event. All three models of the lineup have leaked in thorough detail for a few months, but the South Korean company haven't confirmed an exact date for the event. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold the Unpacked event on January 18 to announce its next Galaxy S series. If this rumour turns out to be true, this will be a little earlier than the usual launch date of the Galaxy S series phones. Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event normally takes place in February. Separately, alleged renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24 have leaked on the Web.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), via his X (formerly Twitter) account, posted an alleged promotional teaser of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event that suggests the event date and time. According to the poster, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 will be held on January 18 at 1:00 AM KST (11:30 PM IST). The teaser has a tagline: “Galaxy AI is coming” in a moving font, indicating integrated features on the lineup powered by artificial intelligence. There is no confirmation from Samsung about the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event date yet, but the new leak is in line with previously tipped schedules.

Additionally, new renders offering a glimpse into the possible design and colour options of the Galaxy S24 have leaked online. The renders shared by Android Headlines indicate four different colour options with marketing names— amber yellow, marble gray, cobalt violet, and onyx black. Further, the handset will be reportedly offered in blue, green, and orange colours exclusively via Samsung's official website.

The renders suggest a flat screen for the Galaxy S24 with symmetrical bezels, centrally located hole punch cutout, and rounded corners. They indicate a flat metal frame for the handset with integrated antenna lines. On the rear, it is seen with triple rear cameras. Just like the Galaxy S23, the camera rings for the three sensors are individually protruded out of the back panel in a vertical array

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will most likely share a similar design to its predecessor, but may offer integrated AI features and minor changes in design. The flagship lineup is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. They are expected to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood, based on the region they will launch in.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked 2024
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G 5G (2024) 360-Degree Video, Design Renders Leaked; Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Teaser, Galaxy S24 Renders Surface Online
