Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to launch as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2024), which was unveiled in select markets in May this year. A leaked design render of the Moto G Stylus (2025) has surfaced online. The render suggests that the phone may look similar to the current model in terms of design, but may offer a different textured rear panel. No other details apart from the design of the purported phone are currently known.

Moto G Stylus (2025) Design (Expected)

A design render for the Moto G Stylus (2025) was shared in a MySmartPrice report. The handset is said to come with the codename Kansas and the model number XT251V. The number "25" here reportedly suggests the year 2025. The leaked render, which is of low resolution, shows the phone in a blue colourway with a glossy finish. Notably, the current model has a vegan leather finish.

Moto G Stylus (2025) leaked design render

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Other than the rear panel material, the Moto G Stylus (2025) design in the render appears to be similar to the 2024 variant. The slightly raised, rectangular rear camera module on the top left corner is seen holding two rear camera units. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power button. The flat display of the handset has very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The stylus holder is expected to be placed on the bottom edge, like the existing handset.

Moto G Stylus (2024) Features, Price

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to come with upgraded features over the Moto G Stylus (2024). The current 2024 version of Moto G Stylus sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Moto G Stylus (2024) sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It gets a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, the Moto G Stylus (2024) did not launch in India. It is available in the US and Canada and is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,600). The phone is offered in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave shades. It has a vegan leather finish and the stylus holder is placed on the bottom edge of the handset.

