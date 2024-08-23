Technology News
Moto G Stylus (2025) Design Render Leaked; Appears to Have a Glossy Rear Panel

Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to come with a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to succeed the Moto G Stylus (2024) (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2025) appears in the leak in a blue colourway
  • The handset is expected to feature a flat display with very slim bezels
  • The Moto G Stylus (2025) could get a similar design as the 2024 variant
Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to launch as a successor to the Moto G Stylus (2024), which was unveiled in select markets in May this year. A leaked design render of the Moto G Stylus (2025) has surfaced online. The render suggests that the phone may look similar to the current model in terms of design, but may offer a different textured rear panel. No other details apart from the design of the purported phone are currently known. 

Moto G Stylus (2025) Design (Expected)

A design render for the Moto G Stylus (2025) was shared in a MySmartPrice report. The handset is said to come with the codename Kansas and the model number XT251V. The number "25" here reportedly suggests the year 2025. The leaked render, which is of low resolution, shows the phone in a blue colourway with a glossy finish. Notably, the current model has a vegan leather finish.

moto g stylus 5g 2025 mysmartprice inline Moto G Stylus (2025)

Moto G Stylus (2025) leaked design render
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

Other than the rear panel material, the Moto G Stylus (2025) design in the render appears to be similar to the 2024 variant. The slightly raised, rectangular rear camera module on the top left corner is seen holding two rear camera units. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power button. The flat display of the handset has very slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the front camera sensor. The stylus holder is expected to be placed on the bottom edge, like the existing handset.

Moto G Stylus (2024) Features, Price

The Moto G Stylus (2025) is expected to come with upgraded features over the Moto G Stylus (2024). The current 2024 version of Moto G Stylus sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Moto G Stylus (2024) sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It gets a 32-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. It has an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Notably, the Moto G Stylus (2024) did not launch in India. It is available in the US and Canada and is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 33,600). The phone is offered in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave shades. It has a vegan leather finish and the stylus holder is placed on the bottom edge of the handset.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
