The Moto G Stylus (2026) could be launched soon, and newly leaked live images from a recent certification listing have revealed the first detailed look at the upcoming stylus-equipped smartphone. The images show a design that closely follows the aesthetic of this year's Moto G Stylus (2025), suggesting Motorola will continue refining its mid-range stylus lineup rather than radically changing it. With the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) already official, the Moto G Stylus (2026) is expected to be available in select markets soon.

Moto G Stylus (2026) Design (Expected)

The Moto G Stylus (2026) has surfaced in newly leaked live images from a recent certification listing, revealing the first clear look at its design. The handset appears to feature a flat display with slim bezels, while the rear panel sports a beige, leather-like finish and a square camera housing with three large lenses. The finish and layout resemble the design of the existing Moto G Stylus (2025).

Moto G Stylus (2026) design

Photo Credit: XpertPick

These images were shared in an XpertPick report via tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. It suggests that the purported Moto G Stylus (2026) is moving closer to launch. Although detailed specifications have not yet been leaked, the phone is expected to carry the codename “Orlando” and model numbers XT2617-V, XT2617-1, XT2617-2 and XT2617-3v. The multiple model numbers could vary due to regional variants or RAM and storage configurations.

With the Moto G (2026) and Moto G Play (2026) already announced earlier this month, the Moto G Stylus (2026) is likely not far behind, and more information should emerge soon. In the US, Moto G (2026) is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000), while Moto G Play (2026) costs $169.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000).

Moto G Stylus (2025) Price, Features

The Moto G Stylus (2025), which was unveiled in April this year, is priced in the US at $399 (roughly Rs. 26,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB storage variant. It is sold in Pantone-certified Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web shades. The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and ships with Android 15-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Moto G Stylus (2025) includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled Sony LYTIA 700C main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, along with a 32-megapixel front camera. Motorola's Photo Enhancement Engine is claimed to improve image quality, while stylus-based tools support AI features such as Sketch to Image and Google's Circle to Search.

The Moto G Stylus (2025) carries a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB-C. The smartphone measures 162.15×74.78×8.29mm, weighs 191g, and offers MIL-STD-810H durability along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.