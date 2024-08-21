Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G are tipped to launch in India soon, and while Motorola is yet to announce its plans to launch new G series phones in the country, a new report has revealed the colour options as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the purported handsets. Both phones are said to make their debut in three colourways. They could be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Moto G55 5G is said to come with upgrades over last year's Moto G54, while the Moto G35 5G is expected to succeed the Moto G34 5G.

Moto G55 5G, Moto G35 5G Details Tipped

The colour options and RAM and storage options of Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G were shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with 91Mobiles. As per the report, the Moto G55 5G will pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to be available in three colourways — grey, green, and purple. The phones could also be available in additional finishes, memory and storage variants, as per the report.

The Moto G35 5G is said to come in 4GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations. It could make its debut in black, green and red colour options.

The Moto G35 5G was previously spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website and in an IMEI database, hinting at an imminent launch. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. It could be powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset.

Moto G54 5G, Moto G34 5G Price in India, Specifications

The Moto G55 5G and Moto G35 5G smartphones are expected to succeed the Moto G54 and Moto G34, respectively. The former was launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G34 5G, on the other hand, was released in January with a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto G54 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and it has a 6,000mAh battery unit. The Moto G34 5G has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and features a 5,000mAh battery. Both phones boast 6.5-inch displays and carry dual rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

