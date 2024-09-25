Vivo X200 series is officially scheduled to launch in China on October 14. While previous indications hinted at the debut of two models: Vivo X200 and X200 Pro, a recent revelation by a company official suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker could unveil a third device in its upcoming smartphone lineup. It is dubbed Vivo X200 Pro mini and is speculated to be a small-screen handset with flagship specifications, similar to its ‘Pro' counterpart.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Launch Confirmed

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Jia Jingdong, Vice President of Branding and Marketing at Vivo, welcomed tennis player Zheng Qingwen as the company's new brand ambassador. The post itself appears to have been made from the purported Vivo X200 Pro Mini.

In another post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested that this handset could be a compact version of the Vivo X200 Pro. It may have similar specifications as its bigger counterpart, including a high-resolution screen, wireless fast charging system, high-density battery, and light and thin design.

According to leaker Experience more (translated from Chinese), the X200 Pro Mini will also feature Sony's newest LYT-818 50-megapixel camera sensor. It is said to be a 1/1.28-inch sensor fabricated using a 22nm process, featuring a wider dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio, and lower power consumption. The same sensor is also speculated to be used on the Vivo X200 Pro as well. The handset is also tipped to use a Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens and a V3/V3+ imaging chip.

Vivo X200 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Vivo X200 Pro is reported to sport a 1.5K 8T LTPO iso-depth micro quad-curved display. For optics, it may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

The purported handset may be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and may come with an IP68 or IP69-rated water and dust resistance rating.

