Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G05 and Moto G15 as successors to the Moto G04 and Moto G14, respectively. The company has yet to confirm the handsets but details about the purported phones have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. An earlier report suggested the probable prices of the anticipated smartphones and their expected launch timeline. Now, the possible designs of the Moto G05 and Moto G15 have surfaced online alongside some key features of the handsets including RAM, storage configurations and camera details.

Moto G05, Moto G15 Design, Colour Options, Features (Expected)

YTechB has published renders of the purported Moto G05 and Moto G15. Both models are shown to feature in a vegan leather finish with a slightly raised rectangular camera module placed in the top left corner. The report claims that the back panels with lychee-like leather finish could actually be made out of plastic.

Moto G15 (left) and Moto G05 (right) leaked renders

Photo Credit: YTechB

The Moto G05 and Moto G15 are shown to feature identical designs. The displays have centre-aligned hole-punch slots to hold the front camera sensors. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the handsets. The power buttons will double as side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The left edge will hold the SIM tray slots on both phones.

According to the report, the Moto G15 will be offered in Green and Grey colour options, while the Moto G05 is tipped to come in an additional Orange shade. The Moto G15 will likely be available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants alongside 256GB onboard storage support. Meanwhile, the Moto G05 is expected to support 4GB of RAM as well as 128GB and 256GB storage. Like the preceding Moto G04, it may be available an 8GB RAM option.

The report adds that both Moto G05 and Moto G15 will likely get dual rear camera units including 50-megapixel primary sensors. They will carry rear LED flash panels too. These purported handsets are tipped to be the first from the company to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI on top.

Moto G05, Moto G15 Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

The Moto G05 will unveiled in late November or early December, according to the report. Previously the phones were tipped to launch in Europe in November. The Moto G05 could be priced at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and EUR 170 (roughly Rs. 15,500) for the 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The Moto G15, on the other hand, is expected to be listed at EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option.