Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colour Options in Leaked Renders; Key Features Tipped

Moto G05 and Moto G15 will likely get 50-megapixel dual rear camera units.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 14:11 IST
Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colour Options in Leaked Renders; Key Features Tipped

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G15 is expected to succeed the Moto G14 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G05 and Moto G15 will likely run on Android 15
  • The phones may launch in late November or early December
  • The Moto G05 and Moto G15 could get plastic back panels
Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G05 and Moto G15 as successors to the Moto G04 and Moto G14, respectively. The company has yet to confirm the handsets but details about the purported phones have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. An earlier report suggested the probable prices of the anticipated smartphones and their expected launch timeline. Now, the possible designs of the Moto G05 and Moto G15 have surfaced online alongside some key features of the handsets including RAM, storage configurations and camera details.

Moto G05, Moto G15 Design, Colour Options, Features (Expected)

YTechB has published renders of the purported Moto G05 and Moto G15. Both models are shown to feature in a vegan leather finish with a slightly raised rectangular camera module placed in the top left corner. The report claims that the back panels with lychee-like leather finish could actually be made out of plastic.

moto g05 g15 ytechb inline Moto G15 G05

Moto G15 (left) and Moto G05 (right) leaked renders
Photo Credit: YTechB

 

The Moto G05 and Moto G15 are shown to feature identical designs. The displays have centre-aligned hole-punch slots to hold the front camera sensors. The volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the handsets. The power buttons will double as side-mounted fingerprint sensors. The left edge will hold the SIM tray slots on both phones.

According to the report, the Moto G15 will be offered in Green and Grey colour options, while the Moto G05 is tipped to come in an additional Orange shade. The Moto G15 will likely be available in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants alongside 256GB onboard storage support. Meanwhile, the Moto G05 is expected to support 4GB of RAM as well as 128GB and 256GB storage. Like the preceding Moto G04, it may be available an 8GB RAM option.

The report adds that both Moto G05 and Moto G15 will likely get dual rear camera units including 50-megapixel primary sensors. They will carry rear LED flash panels too. These purported handsets are tipped to be the first from the company to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI on top.

Moto G05, Moto G15 Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

The Moto G05 will unveiled in late November or early December, according to the report. Previously the phones were tipped to launch in Europe in November. The Moto G05 could be priced at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,400) and EUR 170 (roughly Rs. 15,500) for the 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB variants, respectively. The Moto G15, on the other hand, is expected to be listed at EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PlayStation Portal Gets Cloud Streaming Support for Select PS5 Games With New Update
Android 16 Developer Preview 1 Released: See Release Timeline, Eligible Devices, New Features
Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colour Options in Leaked Renders; Key Features Tipped
