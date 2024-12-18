Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched

Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power were launched in select global markets as the latest G lineup smartphones by the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Motorola phones run on Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipset and have 6.72-inch screens, so the main differences are found in their batteries and cameras. They come with Android 15 and offer up to 24GB of RAM with the RAM Boost feature. The Moto G15 Power features a 6,000mAh pack, while the Moto G15 has a 5,200mAh battery.

Pricing and sale details of Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power are currently under wraps. They are confirmed to be available across select markets in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

The Moto G15 is listed on the Motorola website in Gravity Grey, Iguana Green, and Sunrise Orange colourways, while the Moto G15 is shown in Gravity Grey and Iguana Green shades.

Moto G15, Moto G15 Power Specifications

The Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power run on Android 15 and feature 6.7-inch full HD+ displays with 60Hz refresh rate. They are both powered by the octa-core Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme chipsets, alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The available memory can be virtually expanded up to 24GB using unused storage. The Moto G15 offers up to 512GB storage, while the Moto G15 Power has up to 256GB storage. The available storage in both models can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Moto G15 Power

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power sport a 50-megapixel camera unit with Quad Pixel technology for optics. For selfies and video calls, they have an 8-megapixel front camera. They include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. They come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options on the Moto G15 and Moto G15 Power include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. They include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and support face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, e-compass, and proximity sensor.

The Moto G15 features a 5,200mA battery with 18W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to deliver a maximum of two days of battery life on a single charge. On the other hand, the Moto G15 Power houses a 6,000mAh battery with 30W charging support. It is claimed to provide up to 58 hours of battery life on a single charge.