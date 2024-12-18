Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red

Bitcoin saw a loss of 2.60 percent to trade at $103,740 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh).  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 December 2024 14:04 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The current crypto market cap has reached $3.62 trillion

Highlights
  • Ripple, Solana saw gains
  • Binance Coin, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Tron, Cardano registered price dips  
Advertisement

The overall crypto market witnessed price correction across most cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin on Wednesday, December 18 registered a loss of 2.60 percent to trade at $103,740 (roughly Rs. 88 lakh) on foreign exchanges. Earlier in the day, Bitcoin had surged to a new all-time high of over $108,200 (roughly Rs. 91.8 lakh) before retreating to its current level. The price correction impacted Bitcoin on Indian platforms as well, such as CoinDCX and CoinSwitch, where it was trading at $103,701 (roughly Rs. 88.6 lakh) at the time of writing.

“Bitcoin recently surged to $108,260 (roughly Rs. 91.9 lakh) on Tuesday, representing an increasingly strong institutional interest. The market's strong fundamentals include persistent demand from spot Bitcoin ETFs and tight supply,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360. “The most important thing for Bitcoin now is to hold above $102,000 (roughly Rs. 86.6 lakh) support, since a break below could set off a liquidity crunch and holding above could signal more upside.”

Ether saw a price drop of 4.25 percent over the last day on global exchanges. At present, ETH is trading at $3,841 (roughly Rs. 3.26 lakh) on foreign exchanges, showed CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchanges, ETH value dropped by 4.88 percent bringing its price to $3,839 (roughly Rs. 3.26 lakh).

“Ethereum is in the consolidation phase right now but can mimic the rally of Bitcoin as the investors sentiments are bullish for Ethereum, as short positions are being liquidated all over the board. Ethereum gets a boost from its history of lagging and then catching up to Bitcoin's momentum,” Shekhar added.

As shown by the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 – most altcoins are trading in the reds indicating losses on Wednesday.

Tether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tron, Avalanche, and Chainlink saw losses.

Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Near Protocol, and Cronos also registered price dips on Wednesday.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector tumbled by 2.77 percent in the last 24 hours. The present market cap of the sector has reached $3.62 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,07,42,307 crore), showed CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin's dominance on the market stands at 56.65 percent.

Market experts anticipate a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in the near future.

“The crypto market has shown encouraging signs as US lawmakers have pledged to advance digital asset legislation, a long-awaited move for the sector. Key members, including the new Senate Banking Chair, have referred to crypto as the ‘next wonder' of the world, signaling a strong commitment to regulatory clarity. This positive momentum reflects growing institutional interest and a favorable political environment for cryptocurrencies,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Iota recorded minor profits on Wednesday.

Industry insiders have said that investors should remain cautious but optimistic about navigating their way out of macroeconomic uncertainties in the coming days.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nvidia Introduces Jetson Orin Nano Super, a Compact Generative AI Supercomputer

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Nvidia Introduces a Compact Generative AI Supercomputer for Developers
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Have Thinner Bezels Than iPhone 16 Pro Max
  4. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  5. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Service Reportedly Rolled Out in These Cities
  7. Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
  8. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Could Be Launched on This Date
  9. Samsung Teases AI Summary and Other Capabilities of Now Bar in One UI 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Red Giant XX Trianguli Has Massive Starspots, Dubbed the 'Most Spotted Star in the Sky'
  2. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Pushes for Xbox Games on All Devices
  4. Moto G05, Moto E15 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High of $108,000 Before Pulling Back; Altcoins Mostly in Red
  6. Nvidia Introduces Jetson Orin Nano Super, a Compact Generative AI Supercomputer
  7. Samsung Teases AI Summary and Other Capabilities of Now Bar in One UI 7
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Tipped to Support EPP Qi2 Wireless Charging
  9. Samsung Galaxy F06 Renders Reportedly Hint Towards a Redesigned Camera Module: Expected Specifications
  10. Moto G15, Moto G15 Power With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »