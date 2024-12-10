Moto G15 has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. While Motorola is yet to reveal anything about the arrival of the new Moto G series phone, its complete specifications have leaked online. The Moto G15 is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch display and could run on the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset. It is likely to feature dual rear cameras and a 5,200mAh battery. The Moto G15 will debut as a successor to last year's Moto G14.

Moto G15 Specifications Tipped

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked the alleged specifications of the unannounced Moto G15. As per the tipster, the unannounced phone boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 86.71 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. The screen could support HDR10 and have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Moto G15 is tipped to run on MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The chipset could be paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB internal storage. The dual SIM phone is said to ship with Android 15.

For optics, the Moto G15 is said to have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G15 are likely to include Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC. The upcoming phone is tipped to include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It could include an inside-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G15 is expected to have a vegan leather finish and an IP54 rating for splash resistance. It is said to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will reportedly measure 165.7x 76x8.17mm and weigh 190 grams.

