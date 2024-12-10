Technology News
English Edition
Moto G15 Complete Specifications Leaked; Could Get 5,200mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC

Moto G15 could feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G14 was launched in August last year

Highlights
  • Moto G15 is said to have a dual rear camera unit
  • It could have an IP54 rating for splash resistance
  • Moto G15 will debut as a successor to last year's Moto G14
Moto G15 has been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. While Motorola is yet to reveal anything about the arrival of the new Moto G series phone, its complete specifications have leaked online. The Moto G15 is tipped to feature a 6.72-inch display and could run on the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset. It is likely to feature dual rear cameras and a 5,200mAh battery. The Moto G15 will debut as a successor to last year's Moto G14.

Moto G15 Specifications Tipped

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, leaked the alleged specifications of the unannounced Moto G15. As per the tipster, the unannounced phone boasts a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 391ppi pixel density, 86.71 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:9 screen-to-body ratio. The screen could support HDR10 and have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Moto G15 is tipped to run on MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The chipset could be paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB internal storage. The dual SIM phone is said to ship with Android 15.

For optics, the Moto G15 is said to have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there could be an 8-megapixel camera.

Connectivity options on the Moto G15 are likely to include Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and NFC. The upcoming phone is tipped to include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It could include an inside-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G15 is expected to have a vegan leather finish and an IP54 rating for splash resistance. It is said to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will reportedly measure 165.7x 76x8.17mm and weigh 190 grams.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
