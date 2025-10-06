Technology News
Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Moto G06 Power is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 10:48 IST
Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G06 Power will come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance

Highlights
  • Moto G06 Power display will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • The handset will have Dolby Atmos backed stereo speakers
  • The Moto G06 Power will sport a 50-megapixel main rear camera
Moto G06 Power was unveiled at IFA 2025 alongside the standard Moto G06 and Motorola Edge 60 Neo in September. The company has now announced that the Power variant will arrive in India soon. Alongside confirming the launch date, Motorola has revealed some key features of the upcoming handset. The Indian version is expected to share similarities with its global counterpart. It will be available in the country via Flipkart. Notably, the India launch of the Moto G06 and Edge 60 Neo has not yet been confirmed.

Moto G06 Power to Launch in India on October 7

The Moto G06 Power will launch in India on October 7 at 12pm IST, a Flipkart microsite confirms. The listing also reveals that the phone will go on sale in the country via the e-commerce site. It will come in at least three Pantone-verified colour options, including blue, green, and grey. The handset will sport a vegan leather finish.

The Flipkart listing of the Moto G06 Power confirms that it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It will support Moto Gestures, where users can use the Twist gesture to open the camera or use the Chop Chop action to turn on the flashlight.

The Moto G06 Power will sport a 6.88-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It will carry stereo speakers backed by Dolby Atmos. The handset will have an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and a large 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Moto G06 Power will feature a 50-megapixel Quad Pixel camera at the back and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. 

The global variant of the Moto G06 Power supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Hello UI based on Android 15. The phone also offers 18W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC (in select regions). It is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G06 Power

Moto G06 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.88-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

Moto G06 Power, Moto G06 Power India Launch, Moto G06 Power Features, Moto G06 Series, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
