OnePlus 15 to Reportedly Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be launched in China in October, although the launch date was not disclosed.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 October 2025 09:24 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 is expected to run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 in global markets

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will reportedly offer 120W wired charging support
  • The smartphone could also support 50W wireless charging
  • It will be available in the Sand Dune colourway
OnePlus 15 launch appears to be around the corner, after the company confirmed that the smartphone will make its debut in China in October. Meanwhile, a new report claims that the OnePlus 13 successor will be backed by the largest battery ever seen on a OnePlus smartphone. Alongside, it is also expected to support wireless charging. The new details arrive just days after a tipster claimed that the global launch of the OnePlus 15 will occur on November 13. The company has not confirmed it yet, however.

OnePlus 15 Battery Detailed Leaked

According to tipster Bald Panda (via Gizmochina), the OnePlus 15 will be backed by a large 7,300mAh battery. The battery is also claimed to support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. No details were shared about whether the device will support reverse charging or not.

Apart from the battery, the tipster also revealed other specifications of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. It will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch display, smaller than the 6.82-inch screen its predecessor carried. The OnePlus 15 is also said to measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh about 211-215g. Apart from the teased Sand Dune colour variant, it will reportedly also arrive in Black and Purple options.

Separately, the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is fabricated using TSMC's 3nm (N3P) process. With a 64-bit architecture, the mobile platform is claimed to provide up to 23 percent of performance improvement and 20 percent of better battery life when compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13.

Apart from the largest battery in a OnePlus phone, it will also sport a 165Hz refresh rate display, pushing up from the 120Hz panels of the previous generations. The company claims that the improved display technology will support high frame rates while playing games on the phones. Some titles can even support 165fps.

The OnePlus 15 is also expected to come with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box in China, and OxygenOS 16 elsewhere. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OnePlus India announced that OxygenOS 16 will be integrated with Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models to offer on-device AI capabilities.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus 15 Specifications
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
