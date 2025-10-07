Moto G06 Power has been launched in India on Tuesday. The new Moto G series phone comes with a 7,000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC. It sports a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and has IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The Moto G06 Power boasts a 6.88-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection. The new handset is released in three Pantone-certified colour options with vegan leather back panel.

Moto G06 Power Price in India

Moto G06 Power price in India is set at Rs. 7,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. It is offered in Pantone Laurel Oak, Pantone Tendril and Pantone Tapestry colourways. It will go on sale via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and leading retail stores.

The Lenovo owned brand unveiled the Moto G06 Power last month at IFA 2025, alongside the Moto G06. The global variant of Moto G06 Power is equipped with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Moto G06 Power Specifications

The dual SIM Moto G06 Power runs on Android 15 with Hello UI and sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 395ppi pixel density, and 600 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, according to the company.

The Moto G06 Power is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The built-in storage is expandable up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

For optics, the Moto G06 Power features a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel front facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The handset has a plastic frame and vegan leather back panel. It also features support for Google's Gemini AI assistant.

Connectivity options on the Moto G06 Power include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

The handset has an IP64 rating build for dust and splash resistance. It features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G06 Power has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The new Moto G06 Power model packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging support, when used with the company's 20W charger. The battery is claimed to provide up to 65 hours of playback time on a single charge. It weighs 220 grams.

