Moto G13’s leaked render shows a hole-punch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 December 2022 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Render show the Moto G13 in grey colour

Highlights
  • Moto G13 recently appeared on BIS website with model number XT2331-2
  • It could be priced under Rs. 13,000 in India
  • Moto G13 could pack a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G13 has been in the rumours for a few weeks now. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been announced by Motorola yet, but ahead of it, renders and specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. As per the latest leak, Moto G13 will feature a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. In the leaked renders, it is seen featuring a hole-punch display. They also suggest a Grey colour option for the device. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to unveil the Moto G13 as a budget-level smartphone.

The leaked render and specifications of the rumoured Moto G13 come courtesy of MySmartPrice. As mentioned, the render suggests the handset in a grey shade with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, the Motorola smartphone appears to be sporting a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The rear cameras and an LED flash, are seen to be arranged on a rectangular-shaped island at the upper left corner of the handset. Further, the volume rockers and power buttons are seen on the right spine of the smartphone, while the USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grille are seen arranged at the bottom.

The Moto G13 was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and NBTC certification websites with model numbers XT2331-2 and XT2331-2 respectively.

According to a past leak, the Moto G13 will run on Android 13-based MyUX 4.0 out-of-the-box and is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It could feature a 90Hz AMOLED or an IPS LCD screen. It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Motorola is expected to unveil the phone in the first quarter of 2023. The Moto G13 could be priced under Rs. 13,000 in India. The company has not provided any details about the launch, so it is advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola, Moto G13 Specifications, Moto G Series, Moto G13
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
