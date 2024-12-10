Poco M7 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Poco M6 5G, which was unveiled in India in December 2023. The Indian variant of the purported smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a popular benchmarking website. This suggests an imminent launch of the handset. It could arrive as a rebranded Redmi 14R, which was introduced in China in September this year. Notably, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 17 alongside a Poco C75 5G handset.

Poco M7 5G Geekbench Listing

An upcoming smartphone with the model number Xiaomi 24108PCE2I has been spotted on Geekbench. This model number has previously been tipped to be the Poco M7 5G and the "I" suggests it is the Indian variant of the rumoured phone. The company has yet to announce the handset officially.

The listing suggests that the Poco M7 5G scored 916 and 2,109 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone is listed with an octa-core chipset with two cores clocking at 2.21GHz and six cores at 1.96GHz. It appears with an Adreno 613 GPU and support for 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The details suggest that the chipset used on the Poco M7 5G is likely the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, which also powers the Redmi 14R. If the purported Poco handset is a rebrand of the Redmi model, it is expected to get similar design elements and other features.

Redmi 14R ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and sports a 6.68-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen. It is available in China in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with support for up to 256GB onboard storage. For optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The price of the handset starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

