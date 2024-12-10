Technology News
Poco M7 5G India Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Poco M7 5G could launch as a rebranded Redmi 14R.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 18:20 IST
Poco M7 5G India Variant Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco M7 5G is expected to succeed the Poco M6 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco M7 5G will support 6GB of RAM and Android 14-based HyperOS
  • It may have a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Poco M7 5G may get a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging
Poco M7 5G is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Poco M6 5G, which was unveiled in India in December 2023. The Indian variant of the purported smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a popular benchmarking website. This suggests an imminent launch of the handset. It could arrive as a rebranded Redmi 14R, which was introduced in China in September this year. Notably, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on December 17 alongside a Poco C75 5G handset.

Poco M7 5G Geekbench Listing

An upcoming smartphone with the model number Xiaomi 24108PCE2I has been spotted on Geekbench. This model number has previously been tipped to be the Poco M7 5G and the "I" suggests it is the Indian variant of the rumoured phone. The company has yet to announce the handset officially.

The listing suggests that the Poco M7 5G scored 916 and 2,109 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone is listed with an octa-core chipset with two cores clocking at 2.21GHz and six cores at 1.96GHz. It appears with an Adreno 613 GPU and support for 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The details suggest that the chipset used on the Poco M7 5G is likely the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, which also powers the Redmi 14R. If the purported Poco handset is a rebrand of the Redmi model, it is expected to get similar design elements and other features.

Redmi 14R ships with Android 14-based HyperOS and sports a 6.68-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD screen. It is available in China in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with support for up to 256GB onboard storage. For optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The price of the handset starts at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi Redmi 14R 5G

Redmi Redmi 14R 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Poco M7 5G, POCO M7 5G features, Poco M7 5G Geekbench listing, Poco, Poco M7 series, Poco M7 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13R, Redmi, Xiaomi, Geekbench
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vipps Emerges as First Apple Pay Tap-to-Pay Competitor on iPhone Due to EU Regulation

