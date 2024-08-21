Technology News
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 With On-Device Generative AI, 20 Percent Improved CPU Performance Launched

Xiaomi will launch the first smartphone equipped with the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset in September.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 11:48 IST
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 With On-Device Generative AI, 20 Percent Improved CPU Performance Launched

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Highlights
  • Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 offers support for two on-device Gen AI models
  • It is a 4nm octa-core chipset that supports up to 16GB of RAM
  • The first Snapdragon 7s Gen 3-powered phone will arrive in September
Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 was unveiled on Tuesday as Qualcomm's latest midrange smartphone processor. The new chipset is the most affordable model in the lineup that also includes the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. The chipmaker says that its newest processor will enable the use of generative AI features on more mid-tier smartphones. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is also claimed to offer up to 20 percent and 40 percent improved CPU and GPU performance, respectively.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Availability Timeline

Xiaomi will launch the first smartphone with the newly announced Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 (SM7635) in September, according to Qualcomm. Other device makers — including Realme, Samsung, and Sharp — will also introduce handsets equipped with the chipset in the coming months.

Smartphones that run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 are likely to arrive at a lower price than those powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 — these chipsets were unveiled by Qualcomm in November 2023 and March, respectively.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Specifications

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a 4nm octa-core chipset that comprises a Prime core clocked at 2.5GHz, along with three performance cores (2.4GHz) and four efficiency cores (1.8GHz). It supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an unspecified amount of UFS 3.1 storage, along with USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity.

snapdragon 7s gen 3 summary qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 offers up to 20 percent improved CPU performance
Photo Credit: Qualcomm

 

Qualcomm is touting the on-device Generative AI capabilities of the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, which offers support for large language models (LLMs) such as Baichuan-7B and Llama 2 at 1B parameters. It also supports translation and transcription features in multiple languages, according to the chipmaker.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 supports smartphone displays at Full-HD+ resolution, with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports external displays at up to 4K resolution, with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Handsets powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 can be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, or up to three 21-megapixel cameras. It has three 12-bit image signal processors (ISPs) and supports video recording at up to 4K/ 30fps and slow-motion video recording at 1080p/ 120fps. 

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 supports for 5G connectivity via the chipmaker's 5G Modem-RF system. Qualcomm says download speeds can reach as high as 2.9Gbps, and both mmWave and Sub-6 5G networks are supported. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm FastConnect mobile connectivity system enables support for Wi-Fi 6E networks and Blueooth 5.4 connectivity. The chipset also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4+ technology, which means smartphones should be able to support charging at up to 100W.  

