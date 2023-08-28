Moto G54 5G is set to launch on September 5 as a successor to the Moto G53 5G. The older model was globally introduced in January 2023 but was initially released in China in December 2022. The Moto G53 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Moto G54, its design renders were leaked recently and the model was also spotted on certification sites. Now, all the key specifications of the upcoming handset has surfaced online.

An Appuals report has leaked the specifications of the Moto G54 5G. It is said to launch with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to ship with Android 13-based MyUX.

The dual rear camera unit at the back of the Moto G54 5G is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

As per the report, the handset is likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired Turbocharging support. The Moto G54 5G is said to be equipped with a hybrid slot with microSD card support and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also tipped to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0 port and GPS connectivity. It is said to weigh 196 grams and measure 161.56mm x 73.82mm x 8.89mm in size.

The report adds that the Moto G54 5G is expected to launch in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone has previously been teased to be offered in black, blue, and green colour options.

