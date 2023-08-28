Technology News

Moto G54 5G Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 5 Launch: All Details

The Moto G54 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 August 2023 12:17 IST
Moto G54 5G Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 5 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: X/ evleaks

Moto G54 5G is seen in black, blue and green colour options

Highlights
  • Moto G54 5G is likely to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 120Hz LCD display
  • The phone is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • Moto G54 5G is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging

Moto G54 5G is set to launch on September 5 as a successor to the Moto G53 5G. The older model was globally introduced in January 2023 but was initially released in China in December 2022. The Moto G53 5G comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Moto G54, its design renders were leaked recently and the model was also spotted on certification sites. Now, all the key specifications of the upcoming handset has surfaced online.

An Appuals report has leaked the specifications of the Moto G54 5G. It is said to launch with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to ship with Android 13-based MyUX.

The dual rear camera unit at the back of the Moto G54 5G is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The selfie camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

As per the report, the handset is likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired Turbocharging support. The Moto G54 5G is said to be equipped with a hybrid slot with microSD card support and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is also tipped to support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 2.0 port and GPS connectivity. It is said to weigh 196 grams and measure 161.56mm x 73.82mm x 8.89mm in size.

The report adds that the Moto G54 5G is expected to launch in two storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The phone has previously been teased to be offered in black, blue, and green colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G54 5G, Moto G54 5G launch, Moto G54 5G Specifications, Moto, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Specifications Surface Online; Leaked Render Hints at Flat Display
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile

Related Stories

Moto G54 5G Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 5 Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  2. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  6. Moto G54 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 5 Launch
  7. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  8. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
  9. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  10. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Backs Rules for Crypto, Says There’s No Point in Ignoring Technology
  2. iPad Pro Models With M3 Chip, OLED Displays, and Redesigned Magic Keyboard to Arrive in 2024: Mark Gurman
  3. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G54 5G Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 5 Launch: All Details
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Specifications Surface Online; Leaked Render Hints at Flat Display
  7. Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification; Imminent Launch Expected: Report
  9. Vivo V29e Price in India, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of August 28 Launch: Report
  10. YouTube Music Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature on Android, iOS
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.