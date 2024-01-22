Technology News

Moto G54 5G Price in India Discounted by Up to Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Moto G54 5G was launched with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 January 2024 16:48 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with My UI 5.0

Highlights
  • Moto G54 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • Moto G54 5G packs up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery

Moto G54 5G was launched in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999. Now, the company has dropped the price of the Moto G-series handset by up to Rs. 3,000. The Moto G54 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. The Moto G54 5G has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G54 5G price in India (revised)

The Moto G54 5G was launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. At present, the handset is listed on Motorola's online store and Flipkart for Rs. 13,999 and 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB storage models, respectively.

Moto G54 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with My UX 5.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Moto G54 5G packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset has an IP52-rated water-repellent build and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Further reading: ​​​​​​​Moto G54 5G, ​​​​​​Moto G54 5G Price in India, ​​​​​​Moto G54, ​​​​​​Moto G54 Price, Motorola
