Moto G54 5G was launched in India in September last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,999. Now, the company has dropped the price of the Moto G-series handset by up to Rs. 3,000. The Moto G54 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB onboard storage. The Moto G54 5G has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Moto G54 5G price in India (revised)

The Moto G54 5G was launched in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. At present, the handset is listed on Motorola's online store and Flipkart for Rs. 13,999 and 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB, and 12GB+256GB storage models, respectively.

Moto G54 5G specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Moto G54 5G runs on Android 13 with My UX 5.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Selfies and video calls are managed by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Moto G54 5G packs up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset has an IP52-rated water-repellent build and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.