Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could sport a display with a peak brightness of up to 2,500 nits.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 August 2023 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured) could be succeeded by the purported Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to sport a flat display next year
  • This purported flagship phone is said to sport a 6.78-inch display
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra display is said to have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications have leaked online, months ahead of the expected debut of the company's top-of-the-line flagship smartphone for 2024. The successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra that was unveiled this year could feature a display with flat edges, according to an image leaked on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter). The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that is also expected to power most flagship smartphones from a range of manufacturers next year.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted an image of the purported Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Monday that shows the front portion of the handset. Unlike its predecessor, this handset appears to sport a display without curved edges. The bezels on the display appear similar to this year's model. The leaked image also shows a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera located at the top of the display.

The display specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra were also leaked by Ice Universe, who has a good track record of sharing details of Samsung products well before they are announced. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was previously tipped to measure 162.3x79x8.6mm. The handset is also said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in different markets. The handset is expected to run on Google's upcoming Android 14 operating system, with the company's One UI 6 interface.

Previous reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a powerful 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The company's existing flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

If the leaked details are accurate, this could mean Samsung's upcoming flagship phone could offer better images captured when zooming in on a subject. However, it is worth taking these leaked details with a pinch of salt as the South Korean tech conglomerate is yet to announce plans to launch the purported handset.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile

