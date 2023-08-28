Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications have leaked online, months ahead of the expected debut of the company's top-of-the-line flagship smartphone for 2024. The successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra that was unveiled this year could feature a display with flat edges, according to an image leaked on the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter). The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature Qualcomm's yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that is also expected to power most flagship smartphones from a range of manufacturers next year.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted an image of the purported Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra on Monday that shows the front portion of the handset. Unlike its predecessor, this handset appears to sport a display without curved edges. The bezels on the display appear similar to this year's model. The leaked image also shows a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera located at the top of the display.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra about 6.8" (actual 6.78") screen, 3120x1440, 19.5:5, peak brightness 2500nit. pic.twitter.com/8I1UtTkyaY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2023

The display specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra were also leaked by Ice Universe, who has a good track record of sharing details of Samsung products well before they are announced. According to the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch display with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was previously tipped to measure 162.3x79x8.6mm. The handset is also said to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 chipset or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in different markets. The handset is expected to run on Google's upcoming Android 14 operating system, with the company's One UI 6 interface.

Previous reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a powerful 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The company's existing flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, is equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

If the leaked details are accurate, this could mean Samsung's upcoming flagship phone could offer better images captured when zooming in on a subject. However, it is worth taking these leaked details with a pinch of salt as the South Korean tech conglomerate is yet to announce plans to launch the purported handset.

