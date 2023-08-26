Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification; Imminent Launch Expected: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was earlier tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 26 August 2023 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be launched as successor to Galaxy S21 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly listed with different model numbers
  • The phone is tipped to be launched in September
  • Galaxy S23 FE may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the USA

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might get its successor soon as the Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly in the works. The smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. The listing is said to reveal the model number of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE in various regions including the US, Canada, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Previously, the smartphone was tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 SoC.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could make its debut soon as the smartphone has recently cleared the Bluetooth SIG Certification. The smartphone's model numbers for different regions have been spotted on the website. It is listed, as verified by Gadgets 360, with model numbers SM-S711U and SM-S711U1 for the US and the US unlocked, respectively. For Canada and the global market, it has been spotted with model numbers SM-S711W and SM-S711B.

Additionally, for China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, the phone bears the model number SM-S7110. However, there are no official details available on the launch of the smartphone yet.

Previously, the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is being speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 chipset. For optics, it could come with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone is said to house a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the smartphone could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will receive 4 years of OS updates along with 5 years of security patch. It is also said to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung, Galaxy S23 FE specifications
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
