Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might get its successor soon as the Galaxy S23 FE is reportedly in the works. The smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. The listing is said to reveal the model number of the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE in various regions including the US, Canada, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Previously, the smartphone was tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It was also said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 SoC.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could make its debut soon as the smartphone has recently cleared the Bluetooth SIG Certification. The smartphone's model numbers for different regions have been spotted on the website. It is listed, as verified by Gadgets 360, with model numbers SM-S711U and SM-S711U1 for the US and the US unlocked, respectively. For Canada and the global market, it has been spotted with model numbers SM-S711W and SM-S711B.

Additionally, for China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, the phone bears the model number SM-S7110. However, there are no official details available on the launch of the smartphone yet.

Previously, the purported Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is being speculated to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or Exynos 2200 chipset. For optics, it could come with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone is said to house a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Furthermore, the smartphone could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will receive 4 years of OS updates along with 5 years of security patch. It is also said to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging.

