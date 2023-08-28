Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile

Bitcoin, at the time of writing, was trading at $26,048 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 August 2023 11:51 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.05 trillion as of August 28

Bitcoin on Monday, August 28 reflected a small profit of 0.31 percent. This profit value however, did not add any notable significance to the trading price of the most expensive cryptocurrency, that is BTC. At the time of writing, the crypto asset was trading at $26,048 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh). Over the weekend, Bitcoin's price sipped by $27 (roughly Rs. 2,311) to reach its current value as the crypto market continues to remain slow.

Ether, after having been under a loss spell for days, managed to register small gains on Monday. The value of ETH currently stands at $1,648 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh) after gaining 3.18 percent.

"Market sentiments improved as JPMorgan analysts suggested that Bitcoin's downtrend might end soon. This stance gains further support from the observed decline in open interest within Bitcoin futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, indicating a potential end to extended liquidation," Edul Patel,Co-Founder & CEO, Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Trailing behind BTC and ETH, a number of cryptocurrencies managed to see profits today.

These include Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Polygon.

Other altcoins that saw gains include Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Cronos, Zcash, and Cartesi.

The overall capitalisation of the crypto market went up by 0.05 percent in the last 24 hours to sit on the rather edgy mark of $1.05 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,80,402 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, the crypto fear and greed index continues to be in the fear zone with a score of 39/100, a point up since yesterday.

"Crypto investors are cautious, even though downward price action seems to be slowing down. Following Jerome Powell's speech underlining the possibility of more interest rate hikes to further contain inflation. However, the price action for cryptos was accompanied by a plunge in stock and bond prices," Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets 360.

Several cryptocurrencies failed to reap the profits pulled-in by BTC and ETH on Monday, and ended up on the red side of the price chart.

Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Polkadot, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Stellar — all reflected losses on Monday.

Chainlink, Binance USD, Uniswap, Cosmos, and Elrond also saw losses.

In other news, the US Treasury Department has published a nearly 300-page proposal around crypto tax and regulation. While the proposal clarifies certain definitions, it has also received a lot of criticism from the crypto ecosystem, one of which is the impossibility of bringing tax-reporting compliance to decentralised crypto operations.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display Specifications Surface Online; Leaked Render Hints at Flat Display

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Clings to $26,000 Mark Despite Minor Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut: See Design
  2. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
  5. Moto G54 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 5 Launch
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  8. Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch For Third Time
  9. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  10. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
