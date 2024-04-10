Technology News
  • Moto G64 5G India Launch Set for April 16; Key Specifications, Design, Colour Options Revealed

Moto G64 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 19:30 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G64 5G is confirmed to launch in blue, green and purple colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G64 5G will have a 6.5-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display
  • The handset will carry a 16-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The Moto G64 5G will support 33W wired fast charging
Moto G64 5G will be introduced in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its design and colour options. Some key features of the upcoming model have also been confirmed including the processor, battery and camera as well as RAM and storage configurations. The phone is said to succeed the Moto G54 5G, which was unveiled in September 2023 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Motorola India announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the Moto G64 5G will launch in India on April 16 at 12pm IST. It is also confirmed to be available for sale via Flipkart, Motorola India website, and select retail stores across the country. A Flipkart microsite for the phone has gone live revealing the details of the upcoming model including design, colour options, and RAM and storage configurations.

The Moto G64 5G is teased in three colour options - blue, green, and purple. The model is seen with a similar design to its preceding model, the Moto G54 5G. It has a rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel housing two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The split volume keys and the power button appear on the right edge of the handset.

It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Moto G64 5G will be available in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Notably, the RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 12GB up to 24GB. The handset will ship with Android 14-based MyUX. It will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For optics, the Moto G64 5G will carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera will sport a 16-megapixel sensor that's housed inside centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Moto G64 5G will carry a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The phone will also come with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is confirmed to measure 8.89mm in thickness and weigh 192g.

Moto G64 5G

Moto G64 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
