Motorola has unveiled the Moto G87, a new mid-range smartphone focused on camera performance and durability. It features a 200-megapixel main camera, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The device also includes Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, and a 5200mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone runs on Android 16, and it offers IP66, IP68, and IP69-rated protection.

Moto G87 Price, Availability

The Moto G87 is listed at GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant but is not yet available for purchase on the Motorola UK website. The smartphone will be offered in Pantone-curated colour options, including Pantone Overture and Pantone Blue Atoll.

Motorola has confirmed in a press release that the availability of the Moto G87 will expand across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Moto G87 Features, Specifications

The Moto G87 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 10-bit colour, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. It also carries SGS Low Blue Light and SGS Low Motion Blur certifications, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box with Motorola features such as Hello UX, Moto Secure, and Smart Connect, along with Google tools like Gemini and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Moto G87 includes a 200-megapixel main rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Ultra Pixel technology, along with 2x lossless zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, along with video recording support for up to 2K resolution. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers as well.

The Moto G87 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for security. Other sensors include proximity, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and e-compass.

Motorola confirms that the Moto G87 features a leather-inspired design and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and resistance to drops and shocks. The smartphone measures 164.58 x 77.37 x 7.38mm and weighs 183g.