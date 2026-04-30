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Moto G87 Launched With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

The Moto G87 is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2026 14:26 IST
Moto G87 Launched With 200-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G87 is offered in Pantone Blue Atoll and Pantone Overture shades

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Highlights
  • Moto G87 offers 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Motorola includes 32-megapixel front camera for selfies
  • The Moto G87 supports Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for audio
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Motorola has unveiled the Moto G87, a new mid-range smartphone focused on camera performance and durability. It features a 200-megapixel main camera, a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The device also includes Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, and a 5200mAh battery with 30W charging. The phone runs on Android 16, and it offers IP66, IP68, and IP69-rated protection.

Moto G87 Price, Availability

The Moto G87 is listed at GBP 349.99 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant but is not yet available for purchase on the Motorola UK website. The smartphone will be offered in Pantone-curated colour options, including Pantone Overture and Pantone Blue Atoll.

Motorola has confirmed in a press release that the availability of the Moto G87 will expand across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America in the coming weeks.

Moto G87 Features, Specifications

The Moto G87 comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports 10-bit colour, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 5000 nits peak brightness. It also carries SGS Low Blue Light and SGS Low Motion Blur certifications, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box with Motorola features such as Hello UX, Moto Secure, and Smart Connect, along with Google tools like Gemini and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Moto G87 includes a 200-megapixel main rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Ultra Pixel technology, along with 2x lossless zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, along with video recording support for up to 2K resolution. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed stereo speakers as well.

The Moto G87 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes a fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock for security. Other sensors include proximity, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, SAR sensor, and e-compass.

Motorola confirms that the Moto G87 features a leather-inspired design and is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and resistance to drops and shocks. The smartphone measures 164.58 x 77.37 x 7.38mm and weighs 183g.

Moto G87

Moto G87

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G87, Moto G87 Price, Moto G87 Features, Moto G87 Launch, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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