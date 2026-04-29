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Moto G87 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera; Leaked Renders Hint at Familiar Design Again

Moto G67 featured a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, while the Moto G77 arrived with a 108-megapixel main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 14:23 IST
Moto G87 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera; Leaked Renders Hint at Familiar Design Again

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G77 runs on the Dimensity 6400 SoC

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Highlights
  • Moto G87 is seen in blue and black colour options in the new leak
  • Moto G87 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset
  • The phone could launch soon
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Moto G87 is expected to debut soon as a follow-up to the Moto G77 model. While the Lenovo-owned brand has yet to announce its launch date, another design leak shows how the phone could look. The Moto G87 is said to bring major camera improvements over the existing models. It appears to feature a hole-punch display design and triple rear camera setup. It is already tipped to be available in six colour options, and two of them are suggested in the new leak. The Moto G87 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset.

Moto G87 Design, Camera Details (Leaked)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) posted official-looking renders of the Moto G87 on X showing the phone with a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout for the front-facing selfie camera. The renders also suggest narrow bezels on all sides. It is seen featuring a triple camera setup at the back. At first glance, the rear camera module appears to be very similar to the Moto G77 and Moto G67 models.

The Moto G87 is seen in blue and black colour options in the new leak, and they will reportedly be marketed as Pantone Overture Gray and Pantone Blue Atoll, respectively. It is said to come in Arctic Seal, Black Olive, Nile, and Shaded Spruce Pantone colour options as well.

Further, the tipster states that the Moto G87 will feature a 200-megapixel rear camera. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over the Moto G67, which has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, and the Moto G77 that boasts a 108-megapixel main camera.

There is no official launch date for the Moto G87, but we have seen several leaks about the phone, indicating that it may arrive soon. Recently, the unannounced phone was spotted on a retail website with a price tag of EUR 407 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is likely to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, Dimensity 6300 or Dimensity 6400 chipset. It could support up to 2TB of expanded storage through a hybrid SIM slot.

Moto G87 is expected to succeed the Moto G67 and Moto G77, which were launched in January this year in select markets featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, IP64 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, 5,200mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. The Moto G77 runs on the Dimensity 6400 chipset, while the Moto G67 is powered by a Dimensity 6300 SoC.

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Further reading: Moto G87, Moto G87 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Moto G87 Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Camera; Leaked Renders Hint at Familiar Design Again
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