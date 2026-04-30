CMF has confirmed the launch of its next smartwatch, the CMF Watch 3 Pro, in India, several months after its global debut in July 2025. While the company has yet to reveal the launch date, it has teased key features of the Watch 3 Pro. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is expected to arrive with the same specifications as the global model that arrived last year, and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart, with more details regarding pricing and availability expected to be announced soon.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Expected to Debut in India in Four Colourways

As per the brand, the CMF Watch 3 Pro features a metal build. It is equipped with dual-band, multi-system GPS, which is claimed to deliver improved location accuracy for outdoor activities such as running and cycling. The wearable will also introduce an AI-powered custom running coach. CMF says it has been designed to provide personalised training insights and help users optimise their fitness routines.

Apart from this, the company claims the Watch 3 Pro will offer up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge. CMF has confirmed that the smartwatch will be available for purchase via Flipkart in Light Green, Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options.

The announcement follows a teaser shared in January, which hinted at the arrival of the Watch 3 Pro in India. It has already debuted in global markets.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The global variant of the CMF Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels, a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 670 nits brightness level. The watch supports more than 120 watch faces, including customisable options. It offers improved heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep cycle tracking.

CMF Watch 3 Pro is compatible with the Nothing X app. This allows users to control music playback and camera shutter, and offers comprehensive fitness updates. The watch supports gesture control, where different wrist movements can trigger certain actions. The wearable also has 3D animated warm-up guides, guided breathing exercises, and ChatGPT access.

As per the brand, the smartwatch has a 350mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 13 days on a single charge with typical use. With heavy usage, the watch is said to offer up to 10 days of battery life, and with AOD enabled, it can provide up to four days of usage. The watch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.