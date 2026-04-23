Poco C81 was launched in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's budget lineup. The standard model was unveiled along with the new Poco C81x, which ships with similar specifications and features. Both handsets are set to go on sale in the country later this month. While the Poco C81 is offered in three colourways, the Poco C81x will be available for purchase in two shades. Both handsets are powered by the same octa core Unisoc chipset. The standard model is backed by a 6,300mAh battery. The two new Poco phones support 15W wired fast charging.

Poco C81, Poco C81x Price in India, Availability

Poco C81 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configuration. On the other hand, the price of the Poco C81x is set at Rs. 9,999 for the single variant, featuring 3GB of RAM and the same storage capacity as the standard model.

Both smartphones are set to go on sale in India on April 27 at 12 pm via Flipkart. The Poco C81 is offered in Elite Black, Ice Blue, and Sunset Gold colour options. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x misses out on the Sunset Gold colourway.

Poco C81, Poco C81x Specifications, Features

The Poco C81 and Poco C81x are dual SIM handsets. While the standard model runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3, the Poco C81x ships with Android 15. The company promises four and two years of OS updates for the Poco C81 and Poco C81x, respectively, while promising six years of security updates for both handsets. The Poco C81 sports a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display, with up to 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits peak brightness.

Poco C81 weighs about 208g

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

On the other hand, the Poco C81x boasts a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz of adaptive refresh rate and up to 650 nits peak brightness. Both smartphones ship with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian-Friendly certifications. Moreover, the two phones are powered by an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, clocked at 1.8GHz. The phones feature LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, expandable by up to 2TB via a MicroSD card.

For optics, the Poco C81 features a dual rear camera unit, led by a 13-megapixel main shooter and an unspecified secondary camera. Meanwhile, the Poco C81x gets a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. Both are equipped with 8-megapixel front-facing cameras for selfies and video calls, while being capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The Poco C81 series ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Poco C81 and Poco C81x pack 6,300mAh and 5,200mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The two models also support 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C ports, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS for connectivity. Both handsets are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors for security. The Poco C81 measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs about 208g, while the Poco C81x measures 171.79x77.8x8.26mm and weighs about 193g.

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