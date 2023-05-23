Motorola Edge 40 was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously unveiled in select in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific markets earlier this month. The company also released the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in some European markets last month. However, the Indian market is only getting the base Motorola Edge 40 variant for now. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, the phone is available in a single RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in three colour options in the country, just like its global variant.

Motorola Edge 40 price in India, availability

Launched as the successor to the Motorola Edge 30, the newly-launched Motorola Edge 40 is available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. The phone is priced at Rs. 29,999 in the country and is available for purchase through Flipkart, with pre-orders starting from May 23 at 12 PM IST. The phone will go on sale starting May 30.

No-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000 per month are also available on the purchase of the handset to select customers who use certain bank cards during the transaction. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 2,000 could also be availed.

The phone is offered in three colour variants - Eclipse Black, Lunar Blue, and Nebula Green. The green and black variants arrive with a vegan leatherback finish, while the blue variant gets a matte acrylic rear panel.

Motorola Edge 40 specifications, features

Sporting a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) pOLED display panel, the Motorola Edge 40 comes with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The display is framed by sandblasted aluminium bezels and the curved 3D glass comes with anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8020 5G SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of USF 3.1 inbuilt storage. The dual-SIM-supported handset is equipped to also support e-SIMs and runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company promises an OS update of two years and a security update of three years.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Motorola Edge 40 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens for macro vision. They are placed on a square camera module alongside two LED flash units on the top left corner of the back panel. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is housed within the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 is backed by a 4,400mAh cell with 68W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It also supports WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS connectivity. It is also equipped with a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a face unlock sensor. The phone comes with an IP68 rating and Motorola claims that this is the thinnest phone in the segment to offer IP68 rating.

The leatherback finish of the Motorola Edge 40 weighs 171 grams and measures 158.43mm x 71.99mm x 7.58mm in size. Meanwhile, the matte acrylic finish Lunar Blue variant of the phone weighs 167 grams and measures 158.43mm x 71.99mm x 7.49mm in size.

