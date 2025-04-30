Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 April 2025 12:30 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15-based Hello UI
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro has up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM
Motorola Edge 60 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday. The latest Edge series phone by Lenovo-owned smartphone maker comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The new handset has a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Motorola Edge 60 Pro is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for wired, wireless and reverse charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is available in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape and Pantone Shadow colourways. 

The handset is available for pre-orders via Flipkart and Motorola India website. It will go on sale from May 7 at 12pm (noon). 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications 

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15-based Hello UI and the company is promising three years of Android updates and four years of security updates for the phone. It sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, it boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. It has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. 

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and SAR sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, alongside a software-based face unlock feature.

Motorola has equipped the smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The handset also supports 5W reverse charging. It measures 160.69×73.06×8.24mm and weighs 186g.

Comments

Nithya P Nair
