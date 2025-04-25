Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions

Motorola has been on a roll lately, launching several new products this year. A few weeks ago, we saw the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, followed by the new Motorola Pad Pro and the Moto Book laptop. Last night, Motorola also announced its brand new Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra models in the US as its premium foldable offerings for the current year. Alongside, Motorola also announced its new Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro models to add to its mid-range offerings. While there is no news about the new Razrs coming to India just yet, Motorola has officially started teasing its Edge 60 Pro, which is set to launch on April 30. I got early access to this smartphone, and here are my first impressions.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a successor to the Edge 50 Pro launched last year. The phone was competitively priced at Rs. 31,999 and offered a good mix of features, including a vegan leather-wrapped body with an IP68 rating, fast wireless charging, and capable cameras, as explained in our review. However, it fell short in battery life and had a slightly troublesome display. With the new Edge 60 Pro, Motorola seems to have addressed and worked on those shortcomings.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available in three colours at launch

The new phone appears very similar to the model it replaces. It's got that soft vegan-leather feel despite getting an IP69 rating and MI-STD-810H certification this year. It also felt surprisingly slim during the few minutes I got to use it, given that it packs a high-capacity battery. It's available in three colours: Shadow, Sparkling Grape, and Dazzling Blue. The Sparkling Grape finish did look very classy and felt premium.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a 120Hz, pOLED panel

Things have changed on the front as well. There's now a 4C curved display, as Motorola calls it. The 6.67-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz display appeared very similar to the curved edge display from the previous model, but the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen at the top and bottom edges also gets a less aggressive curvature. The same can be said about the display underneath, which curves far deeper into the sides versus the top and bottom. As you may have noticed, the 144Hz refresh rate has been scaled down to 120Hz, which honestly isn't a big deal. However, Motorola claims that this new pOLED panel offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness, which is a lot brighter than the Edge 50 Pro's panel.

The Edge 60 Pro's camera setup comes with some changes this year

The camera setup also looks a bit different this year. There's now a new 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700C sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera (doubles up as a macro camera). The 10-megapixel telephoto camera and the 50-megapixel selfie camera remain unchanged. What's gone missing is the laser autofocus (ToF) sensor and the 3-in-1 sensor (for exposure, auto white balance and flicker). Motorola did say that the new phone has a multi-spectrum sensor for colour accuracy, given its Pantone-Validated camera and display.

The processor has received a much-needed upgrade this year. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor (which is said to have a boosted clock speed), a big upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 last year. Also addressed are the RAM and storage. With 8/12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. While the new chipset will offer a performance boost, Motorola says it is also designed to power their new Moto AI 2.0 experiences for on-device processing.

Moto AI has been applied to several parts of the user experience

The Moto AI 2.0 can be pulled up by simply pressing the dedicated AI key. There are tons of new and interesting features, but none of these were functional or accessible on the demo units. I will delve into their details in the full review. Motorola appears to utilise various AI models to accomplish tasks. In fact, one can even choose an AI model (such as Gemini or Perplexity) to execute a particular task by voice command. The Moto AI 2.0 interface, upon pressing the button, pops up with a card-like overlay, taking up the bottom half of the display, and so is accessible no matter what task or app one is using. Moto AI 2.0 runs atop Hello UI, which is now based on Android 15.

Motorola even spoke about using AI for its camera processing, which reminded me of Apple's iPhone 16 series of devices. It can basically apply a custom colour treatment of your choosing to all the images snapped by the phone's cameras.

The phone felt quite slim for a device with a 6,000mAh battery

A big complaint from our Edge 50 Pro review was battery life, and Motorola has worked on this. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro now comes with a 6,000mAh battery (from 4,500mAh) but gets a slower 90W wired charging. The Qi-standard 15W wireless charging has been retained.

Indeed, it seems like Motorola has listened to its users and come up with a segment-beating package. However, we will need to test the company's claims and verify if the hardware upgrades perform as expected. Until then, stay tuned for our detailed review, which will be out soon!