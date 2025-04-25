Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions

Motorola’s mid-range all-rounder, Edge 60 Pro, comes with some massive upgrades.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 April 2025 16:10 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions

Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro will be announced in India on 30 April

Highlights
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC
  • The phone get a 6.67-inch quad-curved display
  • Battery capacity has increased but with slower charging
Advertisement

Motorola has been on a roll lately, launching several new products this year. A few weeks ago, we saw the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, followed by the new Motorola Pad Pro and the Moto Book laptop. Last night, Motorola also announced its brand new Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra models in the US as its premium foldable offerings for the current year. Alongside, Motorola also announced its new Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro models to add to its mid-range offerings. While there is no news about the new Razrs coming to India just yet, Motorola has officially started teasing its Edge 60 Pro, which is set to launch on April 30. I got early access to this smartphone, and here are my first impressions.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is a successor to the Edge 50 Pro launched last year. The phone was competitively priced at Rs. 31,999 and offered a good mix of features, including a vegan leather-wrapped body with an IP68 rating, fast wireless charging, and capable cameras, as explained in our review. However, it fell short in battery life and had a slightly troublesome display. With the new Edge 60 Pro, Motorola seems to have addressed and worked on those shortcomings.

motorola edge 60 pro colours gadgets 360 MotorolaEdge60Pro Motorola

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available in three colours at launch

 

The new phone appears very similar to the model it replaces. It's got that soft vegan-leather feel despite getting an IP69 rating and MI-STD-810H certification this year. It also felt surprisingly slim during the few minutes I got to use it, given that it packs a high-capacity battery. It's available in three colours: Shadow, Sparkling Grape, and Dazzling Blue. The Sparkling Grape finish did look very classy and felt premium.

motorola edge 60 pro display gadgets 360 MotorolaEdge60Pro Motorola

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a 120Hz, pOLED panel

 

Things have changed on the front as well. There's now a 4C curved display, as Motorola calls it. The 6.67-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz display appeared very similar to the curved edge display from the previous model, but the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen at the top and bottom edges also gets a less aggressive curvature. The same can be said about the display underneath, which curves far deeper into the sides versus the top and bottom. As you may have noticed, the 144Hz refresh rate has been scaled down to 120Hz, which honestly isn't a big deal. However, Motorola claims that this new pOLED panel offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness, which is a lot brighter than the Edge 50 Pro's panel.

motorola edge 60 pro cameras gadgets 360 MotorolaEdge60Pro Motorola

The Edge 60 Pro's camera setup comes with some changes this year

 

The camera setup also looks a bit different this year. There's now a new 50-megapixel Sony LYT 700C sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera (doubles up as a macro camera). The 10-megapixel telephoto camera and the 50-megapixel selfie camera remain unchanged. What's gone missing is the laser autofocus (ToF) sensor and the 3-in-1 sensor (for exposure, auto white balance and flicker). Motorola did say that the new phone has a multi-spectrum sensor for colour accuracy, given its Pantone-Validated camera and display.

The processor has received a much-needed upgrade this year. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro gets MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor (which is said to have a boosted clock speed), a big upgrade from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 last year. Also addressed are the RAM and storage. With 8/12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. While the new chipset will offer a performance boost, Motorola says it is also designed to power their new Moto AI 2.0 experiences for on-device processing.

motorola edge 60 pro software gadgets 360 MotorolaEdge60Pro Motorola

Moto AI has been applied to several parts of the user experience

 

The Moto AI 2.0 can be pulled up by simply pressing the dedicated AI key. There are tons of new and interesting features, but none of these were functional or accessible on the demo units. I will delve into their details in the full review. Motorola appears to utilise various AI models to accomplish tasks. In fact, one can even choose an AI model (such as Gemini or Perplexity) to execute a particular task by voice command. The Moto AI 2.0 interface, upon pressing the button, pops up with a card-like overlay, taking up the bottom half of the display, and so is accessible no matter what task or app one is using. Moto AI 2.0 runs atop Hello UI, which is now based on Android 15.

Motorola even spoke about using AI for its camera processing, which reminded me of Apple's iPhone 16 series of devices. It can basically apply a custom colour treatment of your choosing to all the images snapped by the phone's cameras.

motorola edge 60 pro design gadgets 360 MotorolaEdge60Pro Motorola

The phone felt quite slim for a device with a 6,000mAh battery

 

A big complaint from our Edge 50 Pro review was battery life, and Motorola has worked on this. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro now comes with a 6,000mAh battery (from 4,500mAh) but gets a slower 90W wired charging. The Qi-standard 15W wireless charging has been retained.

Indeed, it seems like Motorola has listened to its users and come up with a segment-beating package. However, we will need to test the company's claims and verify if the hardware upgrades perform as expected. Until then, stay tuned for our detailed review, which will be out soon!

 

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Design, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Cameras, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Processor, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Battery, Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
YouTube Testing AI Overviews in Search Results With Video Carousel Format
Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Chiyaan Vikram’s Intense Thriller, Now Streaming on Prime Video

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro First Impressions
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro India Launch Date Confirmed After Global Debut
  3. OTT Releases this Week: Jewel Thief, MAD Square, Havoc, and More
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Series With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Debuts
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Could Be Launched on This Date
  7. Realme 14T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chip Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Amazon Great Summer Sale Date Announced: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  9. Oppo K13 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time:Â Check Price, Offers
  10. Moto Buds Loop Open-Ear Earbuds Lauched Alongside Moto Watch Fit
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Reportedly Found a Potential Sign of Life on a Distant Planet: What You Need to Know
  2. NASA’s Oldest Active Astronaut Lands with his Crewmates on 70th Birthday
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VII Design, Colourways Reportedly Spotted via Live Images on Taiwan's NCC Website
  4. Vivo X200 FE to Launch in India Soon With Purported Dimensity 9400e Chip, 6.31-inch OLED Display: Report
  5. Motorola Adds New Features to Moto AI; Teams Up With Google, Microsoft and Perplexity
  6. Grand Theft Auto 5, Batman: Arkham Knight and More Are Leaving PS Plus Game Catalog Soon
  7. FIU-IND Reportedly Sets June 30 Deadline for Crypto Exchanges to Redo KYC Verification
  8. US Bank Regulators Pull Back Guardrails on Bank Crypto Activities
  9. Airtel International Roaming Plan With Access to Data in India and 189 Countries Launched
  10. Apple Aims to Build Most iPhones for US in India by End of 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »