Moto Buds Loop true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Moto Watch Fit have been launched in select global markets. The new audio device and wearable were announced alongside the Motorola Edge 60 series. The Moto Buds Loop earbuds are Motorola's first take on wireless open-ear earbuds and a jewellery-inspired design. They feature 12mm drivers and are tuned by Bose. The Moto Watch Fit features a 1.9-inch OLED display and a heart rate sensor. It has more than 100 fitness modes and is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 16 days

Moto Buds Loop, Moto Watch Fit Availability

Moto Buds Loop price is reportedly set at GBP 129.99 (roughly Rs. 14,760) for the Pantone Trekking Green colourway. Customers can also purchase the TWS headset in a Pantone French Oak option with Swarovski crystals that is priced at GBP 249.99 (roughly Rs. 28,400). It will be available in select countries starting this summer.

On the other hand, the Moto Watch Fit is priced at GBP 89.99 (roughly Rs. 10,200) will go on sale over the coming weeks in a Pantone Trekking Green shade.

Moto Buds Loop Specifications

The Moto Buds Loop earphones are equipped with 12mm drivers. There are two microphones on each earbud, and the headset supports a CrystalTalk AI feature that is claimed to reduce background noise to keep the wearer's voice loud and clear during phone calls and recordings. They are advertised to have a water-repellent design, but Motorola hasn't revealed an IP rating.

The company's first open-ear earbuds come with Moto AI features, and when paired with select Motorola devices, users can trigger Moto AI actions with simple voice commands. This feature lets users get a summary of their notifications and launch a recording with voice commands. They work with Bluetooth-enabled devices and can be paired across Motorola phones, Lenovo tablets, PC and TVs with the Smart Connect feature.

Moto Buds Loop

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola says the Buds Loop will "mold to users' ears" when worn. The French Oak colour option of the device with Swarovski crystals has a jewellery-inspired design.

Like Motorola's recent audio offerings, the Moto Buds Loop is compatible with the Moto Buds app. They are claimed to provide up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. Motorola states that they will last up to 37 hours with the included case. They are advertised to deliver more than three hours of usage with a 10-minute charge.

Moto Watch Fit Specifications

The Moto Watch Fit features an aluminium frame and sports a 1.9-inch OLED display with 1000nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches. The wearable is compatible with third-party 22mm bands. The smartwatch offers different customisable watch faces. With the Moto AI suite, users can also create their own wallpapers with a simple text prompt.

Moto Watch Fit

Photo Credit: Motorola

Users can sync the Moto Watch Fit with the Moto Watch App to track progress of their workouts, set goals and monitor daily activities. The smartwatch offers more than 100 sports modes. It sports features including heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and calorie monitoring. It has built-in GPS.

The Moto Watch Fit has an IP68-rated build, and it is has 5ATM water-resistance rating. It is claimed to provide 16 days of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch is compatible with Android devices running version 12 or higher.