Honor Magic 7 Pro was released in European markets in January, after its initial launch in China in October 2024. The Chinese smartphone brand might wait until October to unveil the Honor Magic 8 Pro as a successor to the current Magic 7 Pro model, but leaks surrounding the phone are already surfacing online. The upcoming handset is said to use Qualcomm's purported next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 flagship processor and is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the chipset and camera details of an unannounced Honor smartphone on Weibo. While the post doesn't explicitly reveal the name of the phone, the emoji and comments imply that the device could indeed be Honor Magic 8 Pro. It is said to run on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to unveil this mobile platform in October this year as a successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel OV50Q 1/1.3-inch main camera. The sensor could boast LOFIC technology for improved dynamic range. The camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. The new camera setup could facilitate frame transitions and frame synthesis. It is said to assist in reducing power consumption (translated from Chinese).

In comparison, the Honor Magic 7 Pro features a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera with support for up to 100x digital zoom and 3x optical zoom.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro was unveiled in European markets in January with a price tag of EUR 1099.99 (roughly Rs. 97,000) for the 12GB RAM 512GB storage option. It initially debuted in China in October last year.

The Magic 7 Pro runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with 1600 nits global peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 3D depth camera on the front. It packs 5,270mAh cell with support for 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.