Moto G100 (2025) was recently launched in China with a 7,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to launch another G series handset, dubbed Moto G100s. The phone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with the model number XT2537-4. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU. Moreover, the phone was spotted running on the latest Android version. However, the company has yet to confirm an imminent debut of the handset.

Moto G100s Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), via a post on X (formerly Twitter), has revealed that the Moto G100s, with the model number XT2537-4, has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. As per the screenshot shared by the leaker, the phone handset was listed on the website with an ARMv8 chipset, which is said to be Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip.

The SoC of the Moto G100s might feature four performance cores with a peak clock speed of 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores, delivering 1.80GHz peak performance. Moreover, the phone was listed with 8GB of RAM, while running on Android 16. It might also be equipped with an Adreno 710 GPU, according to the tipster. The Moto G100s scored 1,018 points in single core performance and 2,893 in multi core performance.

Since the company has yet to confirm the launch of the G series handset, the leaked information with a pinch of salt. However, this comes nearly a month after the Moto G100 (2025) was launched in China in October. To recap, the Moto G100 (2025) runs on Android 15-based Hello UI, while being equipped with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen, which delivers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness level.

Powering the handset is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. The SoC is paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For optics, the Moto G100 (2025) carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. On the front, it gets a a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G100 (2025) is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The company claims the handset to be IP64 rated for dust and splash resistance.