Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features

Moto G100 is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G100 is slod in Green Peak, Obsidian Black and Sky Blue shades

Highlights
  • Moto G100 sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen
  • It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • The Moto G100 supports 33W wired fast charging
Moto G100 (2025) has been quietly launched in China, and the new handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and a 7,000mAh battery. The new model joins the Moto G100 Pro, which was introduced in July with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 6,720mAh cell, as a rebranded version of the Moto G86 Power. It's worth noting that the company previously launched the Moto G100 launched in Europe in March 2021, and this older model was equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G100 Price, Availability

Moto G100 price is set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 17,400) and the handset is available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It can be purchased in China via the Lenovo China e-store in Green Peak, Obsidian Black and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Moto G100 Features, Specifications

The Moto G100 sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness level. The display also supports DC dimming to enhance eye comfort, which the company refers to as a “visual fatigue–reduction” feature.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI.

In the camera department, the Moto G100 comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32-megapixel camera at the front. It is equipped with stereo speaker units as well.

Motorola packs a 7,000mAh battery in the G100 backed by 33W wired fast charging. Connectivity options for the handset include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 166.23×76.5×8.6mm in size and weighs 210g.

