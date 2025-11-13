Technology News
Redmi Turbo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Render; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip

Past leaks claimed that the Redmi Turbo 5 would ship with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Turbo 4 was launched in China in January this year

Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 appears to sport a vertically stacked dual rear cameras
  • Redmi Turbo 5 could launch as Poco X8 Pro in global markets
  • It is rumoured to go official in China this month
Redmi Turbo 5 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Redmi Turbo 4. The company is yet to officially confirm the development of the new Turbo series smartphone, but multiple leaks have already revealed its specifications and possible launch timeline. A leak has now provided a first look at the Redmi Turbo 5 design. It is expected to come with an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The Redmi Turbo 5 is likely to be sold in international markets as the Poco X8 Pro. It could go official later this month.

Redmi Turbo 5 Design Tipped in New Leak

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) posted a leaked photo from Weibo showing the Redmi Turbo 5. The image shows the handset in a white finish, closely resembling the Luck Cloud White colour variant of the Redmi Turbo 4. The phone features a hole-punch display with slim, symmetrical bezels.

At the back, the Redmi Turbo 5 appears to sport a vertically-stacked dual-camera setup. Notably, the second camera sensor is encircled by a green ring, marking a design change from the previous model. An LED flash sits adjacent to the camera module.

The tipster states that the Redmi Turbo 5 might debut in India and global markets as the Poco F8. It's said to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. However, earlier leaks had claimed that it would run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC and be rebranded as the Poco X8 Pro for markets outside China.

The Redmi Turbo 5 was recently spotted on China's 3C certification website with model number 2511FRT34C. It is rumoured to go official in China this month with an 8,000mAh battery and support for 100W wired fast charging. It is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution. The phone could use a metal frame and boast an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely to have an IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

