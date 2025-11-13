Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could be Thinner, Lighter Than its Predecessor to Increase Sales: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be launched next year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could be Thinner, Lighter Than its Predecessor to Increase Sales: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm when unfolded
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications have been surfacing online for weeks now. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of its next-generation flagship book-style folding handset, it is expected to be unveiled in 2026 as the successor to this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Now, a report suggests that Samsung could be planning to ship more units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 than its predecessor. To achieve this, the South Korean tech giant could reduce the weight and thickness of the phone by about 10 percent.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Citing industry sources, the South Korean publication, The Bell, reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be about 10 percent thinner and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The tech giant is reportedly planning to increase the sales of its purported next-generation flagship foldable phone by 10 percent compared to its predecessor. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded.

Samsung has reportedly set a target of shipping 6.7 million units of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is expected to launch in 2026. The report added that while the decision has not been taken in anticipation of the unveiling of the iPhone Fold, which could be Apple's first foldable handset, it could potentially “cannibalise” the sales of Samsung foldables. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to place its foldable handsets “at the centre of its foldable smartphone business” (translated from Korean).

This is not the only upgrade Samsung could be planning for the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could pack a 5,000mAh battery, which would be significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh battery. On top of this, it is said to be manufactured using the “laser-drilling metal plate technology” (translated from Korean), which will enable the tech giant to minimise the crease of the flexible display on the inside.

Lastly, the South Korea-based company is also planning to reintroduce support for its S-Pen stylus with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Launched during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was unveiled without S Pen support. The support was removed to make the handset thinner and lighter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Dell Pro Plus Earbuds Launched in India With ANC, Microsoft Teams Open Office Certification: Price, Features

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
