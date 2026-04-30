Moto G47 was launched in select global markets on Wednesday as the latest mid-range G series handset. The new smartphone is slated to go on sale via the company's website in three Pantone-curated colour options. The latest Moto G47 carries a triple rear camera unit, led by a 108-megapixel primary shooter. Moreover, it is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series SoC. The handset packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 20W wired fast charging. It sports a 6.67-inch display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Moto G47 Price, Availability

In Europe, the Moto G47 is priced at EUR 319 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is set to go on sale in select global markets via the company's online store.

The new Moto G47 is offered in three colourways: Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue.

Moto G47 Specifications, Features

The Moto G47 is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based Hello UI. The phone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,604 pixels) 8-bit LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness, 264 ppi pixel density, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Motorola's latest Moto G47 is powered by a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The handset also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is expandable by up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. The list of onboard sensors includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, and an E-compass.

For optics, the Moto G47 carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 108-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter, along with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up 2K/30 fps.

The Moto G47 packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower wired fast charging and 6W wired reverse charging. The handset also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS for security. The new Moto G47 measures 166.23x76.5x7.85mm and weighs about 191g.