Motorola Razr 40 Geekbench and 3C Certification Listings Hint at Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC: Details

Motorola Razr 40 is tipped to support 5G connectivity and 33W wired charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2023 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Motorola Razr 40 is expected to feature 12GB of RAM

Motorola Razr 40 is tipped to launch on June 1 alongside the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Ahead of its debut, the Razr series smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench and China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website, giving us a look at some of its key specifications. The Geekbench listing points to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The Motorola Razr 40 is expected to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The listing on 3C site indicates the handset will support 5G connectivity and for 33W wired charging.

A Motorola smartphone has been listed (via Twitter user @ZionsAnvin) on the Geekbench website with model number XT2323-3. The listing, believed to be the Motorola Razr 40, shows that it has received 1,019 points in single-core tests and 2,545 points in multi-core tests. The phone is listed to feature 11.09GB of RAM and run on Android 13.

As per the listing, an octa-core chipset will power the Motorola Razr 40. It shows two CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.40GHz, six cores capped at 2.36GHz and four cores capped at 1.80GHz. These CPU clock speeds suggest the presence of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC on the Motorola Razr 40.

Separately, the Motorola Razr 40 with the same model number (XT2323-3) has appeared on China's  3C site. The listing suggests 5G connectivity and support for 33W fast charging. Gadgets360 was able to independently verify both listings for the handset.

Motorola Razr 40 is expected to be launched on June 1 alongside Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The latter is said to make its debut with an initial price tag of SAR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400).

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels) pOLED inner display. It could be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to pack two 13-megapixel sensors at the back. For selfies, it might pack 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel front camera sensors. It is likely to be backed by a 3,800mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
