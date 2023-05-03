Technology News
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications Leak; Will Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12-Megapixel Cameras: Report

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to make its debut in China soon.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 May 2023 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @EvLeaks

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's cover display is tipped to offer customisation options.

  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is tipped to feature a dual camera setup
  • The foldable phone is said to sport a large cover display
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is tipped to arrive in three colour options

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to make its debut soon as the company's latest foldable smartphone. The Chinese phone maker is said to be working on launching two premium foldable phones later this year in various markets. One of the two foldable phones is likely to be called the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, as per earlier reports. The company has teased the launch of a new foldable handset but is yet to announce a launch date. However, it appears that the launch of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is imminent. The phone's design and other details have leaked multiple times in the past. The specifications and features of the high-end Motorola foldable phone have now been leaked, ahead of its debut.

The purported Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, according to an XDA report. The foldable phone is said to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The report further revealed that the Razr 40 Ultra will launch in three colour options - Blue, Black and Barberry. Some leaked images have shown the phone's hinge and rear shell in maroon and black colour options. The maroon colour option could be called Barberry, as per the report.

The images also reveal a large cover display, which could offer room for customisation, including changing the wallpaper, font size, screen layout, icon shapes, etc. The XDA report claims that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's cover display will have a 1056x1066-pixel resolution.

On the inside, there will be an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2640x1080-pixel resolution, as per the report, which adds that the foldable display will offer support for HDR content. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will feature a dual camera setup. It will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 camera and a 13-megapixel SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The front camera will feature a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

Other leaked details of the handset include support for dual SIM, eSIM, and NFC connectivity. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, according to the report.

Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones.
