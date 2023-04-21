After several leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally put out its first official teaser for its upcoming phone, via its official Weibo account. The teaser appears to only talk about one model, without mentioning the phone's name. For the first time, Motorola is expected to announce two foldable models this year, although it is unclear whether both devices will be announced at the same event. The high-end device is said to be the Motorola Razr Plus, while there is also information about a Motorola Razr Lite, which is expected to be an affordable model.

Motorola gave out details about an upcoming Razr smartphone's display. The post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo had an attached image showcasing the outline of its upcoming smartphone, which appears to be a foldable. A quick Google translation of the post reveals that the new Moto Razr has a large external display “without a shared pool”, which could indicate that the cameras may be embedded in the display as revealed in a previous report. The post also mentions that one of the two displays will feature a breakthrough screen refresh rate. Given that all clamshell foldables launched so far have stuck with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, we expect Motorola to offer a 144Hz refresh rate on one of the Razr Plus' displays.

The first teaser poster of the upcoming Moto Razr Plus

Photo Credit: Motorola

In the comments of the same post, a Weibo user going by the handle @sunniton posted what appears to be another leaked image of the Moto Razr Plus. While the user mentions that the image comes from the original post by Motorola, it indeed seems to be a completely different photo of the Razr Plus. In the image, one can see the two outer cameras and what appears to be a shiny glass shell surrounding the two cameras.

A leaked image of the Moto Razr Plus also known as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo / @Sunniton

Unlike the Moto Razr 2022 which was exclusive to the China market, the upcoming Motorola Razr model is expected to make it to global markets under different product names. The device is expected to be launched in China with the Motorola Razr Plus moniker, while the phone has shown up as the Razr 40 Ultra on certification websites in Canada, UAE, and India. Given that the phone has already cleared its BIS certification in India, we can expect a launch to take place soon.

A previous report, which revealed the phone's Geekbench scores, also revealed the device's processor. The Moto Razr Plus is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is also available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Vivo X Flip. The same listing also mentions the presence of an 8GB RAM variant.

