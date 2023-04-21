Technology News

Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr Series for the First Time, Hints at New Outer Display

Motorola teased its upcoming foldable on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 April 2023 15:00 IST
Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr Series for the First Time, Hints at New Outer Display

Shown above is an artist’s render of the Motorola Razr Lite

Highlights
  • The Motorola Razr Plus is expected to be a high-end foldable model
  • It is said to replace the existing Razr 2022
  • Motorola claims that its Razr Plus will have a large external display

After several leaks and rumours, Motorola has finally put out its first official teaser for its upcoming phone, via its official Weibo account. The teaser appears to only talk about one model, without mentioning the phone's name. For the first time, Motorola is expected to announce two foldable models this year, although it is unclear whether both devices will be announced at the same event. The high-end device is said to be the Motorola Razr Plus, while there is also information about a Motorola Razr Lite, which is expected to be an affordable model.

Motorola gave out details about an upcoming Razr smartphone's display. The post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo had an attached image showcasing the outline of its upcoming smartphone, which appears to be a foldable. A quick Google translation of the post reveals that the new Moto Razr has a large external display “without a shared pool”, which could indicate that the cameras may be embedded in the display as revealed in a previous report. The post also mentions that one of the two displays will feature a breakthrough screen refresh rate. Given that all clamshell foldables launched so far have stuck with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, we expect Motorola to offer a 144Hz refresh rate on one of the Razr Plus' displays.

Moto Razr 2023 Motorola ndtv MotoRazrPlus Motorola

The first teaser poster of the upcoming Moto Razr Plus
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

In the comments of the same post, a Weibo user going by the handle @sunniton posted what appears to be another leaked image of the Moto Razr Plus. While the user mentions that the image comes from the original post by Motorola, it indeed seems to be a completely different photo of the Razr Plus. In the image, one can see the two outer cameras and what appears to be a shiny glass shell surrounding the two cameras.

Moto Razr 2023 sunniton weibo ndtv MotoRazrPlus Motorola

A leaked image of the Moto Razr Plus also known as the Moto Razr 40 Ultra
Photo Credit: Weibo / @Sunniton

 

Unlike the Moto Razr 2022 which was exclusive to the China market, the upcoming Motorola Razr model is expected to make it to global markets under different product names. The device is expected to be launched in China with the Motorola Razr Plus moniker, while the phone has shown up as the Razr 40 Ultra on certification websites in Canada, UAE, and India. Given that the phone has already cleared its BIS certification in India, we can expect a launch to take place soon.

A previous report, which revealed the phone's Geekbench scores, also revealed the device's processor. The Moto Razr Plus is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is also available on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Vivo X Flip. The same listing also mentions the presence of an 8GB RAM variant.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Vivo X Flip

Vivo X Flip

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Razr, Moto Razr Plus, Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr Plus Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts
Brazil Reportedly Probing Binance for Offering Cryptocurrency Derivatives, Company Refutes Allegations

Related Stories

Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr Series for the First Time, Hints at New Outer Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Criminals Reportedly Use This Method to Lock Users Out of Stolen iPhones
  2. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G May Feature a Moon Mode, New Camera Sample Suggests
  3. OnePlus Pad Price in India Will Be Revealed on This Date
  4. Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr, Hints at Improved Cover Display
  5. Android 12-Based MIUI 14 Update Is Now Rolling Out on These Redmi Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  8. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  9. Asus Refreshes Vivobook Lineup With Up to 13th Gen Intel CPUs: See Prices
  10. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship Blows Up Minutes After Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Immortals of Aveum Gets a Magic-Heavy Gameplay Trailer, Reveals Demanding System Requirements
  2. Motorola Teases Upcoming Moto Razr Series for the First Time, Hints at New Outer Display
  3. Brazil Reportedly Probing Binance for Offering Cryptocurrency Derivatives, Company Refutes Allegations
  4. Twitter Drops ‘Government-Funded,’ ‘State-Affiliated’ Labels From Media Accounts
  5. OnePlus Pad Price in India Set to Be Announced on April 25: Report
  6. Criminals Use Apple's Recovery Key to Lock Users Out of Their Stolen iPhones: Report
  7. Street Fighter 6 Demo Is Now Available on PS4 and PS5; Capcom Offers In-Depth Look at the World Tour Mode
  8. Gemini Crypto Exchange Sets Up Office in Gurugram, Plans to Expand Work With Indian Engineers: Report
  9. Vivo Pad 2 Tablet With 12-Inch 144Hz LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Might Feature a Dedicated Moon Mode; Company Executive Teases Camera Sample
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.